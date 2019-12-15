11 children find homes during Nov. Adoption Day
Updated as of Sunday, December 15, 2019 10:01 PM
Eleven children were permanently united with nine forever families during the semi-annual Adoption Day event at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center in Prescott Friday, Nov. 22.
Funded in its entirety by the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, Adoption Day is a fun-filled day consisting of carnival games, food, bouncy houses, balloon artists, and more.
But the true joy of the day is when children seeking new homes are officially adopted by the power vested in the Yavapai County Superior Court.
As is customary, the courtroom was transformed into an enchanted scene, decorated wall to wall with handmade quilts provided by various local quilting groups and a variety of stuffed animals provided by Yavapai CASA.
As each hearing was concluded, the child was encouraged to select a quilt of his or her choice and a stuffed animal to accompany them to his or her new home.
“It’s heartwarming to see so many happy people at one time in the juvenile justice center,” Yavapai County Superior Court Presiding Juvenile Judge Anna Young said. “We have amazing community support for this incredible event.”
“Adoption Days are our favorite day at the Juvenile Justice Center,” CASA Manager Quinci Castleberry said. “It makes the hard part of our job much easier because we get to see the happy outcomes and celebrate with the adoptive families.”
Information provided by the Yavapai County Superior Court.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: