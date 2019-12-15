OFFERS
11 children find homes during Nov. Adoption Day

The courtroom at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center in Prescott was heavily decorated for Adoption Day on Nov. 22, 2019. (Yavapai County Superior Court/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 15, 2019 8:38 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, December 15, 2019 10:01 PM

Eleven children were permanently united with nine forever families during the semi-annual Adoption Day event at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center in Prescott Friday, Nov. 22.

Funded in its entirety by the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, Adoption Day is a fun-filled day consisting of carnival games, food, bouncy houses, balloon artists, and more.

But the true joy of the day is when children seeking new homes are officially adopted by the power vested in the Yavapai County Superior Court.

As is customary, the courtroom was transformed into an enchanted scene, decorated wall to wall with handmade quilts provided by various local quilting groups and a variety of stuffed animals provided by Yavapai CASA.

As each hearing was concluded, the child was encouraged to select a quilt of his or her choice and a stuffed animal to accompany them to his or her new home.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many happy people at one time in the juvenile justice center,” Yavapai County Superior Court Presiding Juvenile Judge Anna Young said. “We have amazing community support for this incredible event.”

“Adoption Days are our favorite day at the Juvenile Justice Center,” CASA Manager Quinci Castleberry said. “It makes the hard part of our job much easier because we get to see the happy outcomes and celebrate with the adoptive families.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Superior Court.

