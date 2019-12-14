Woods sets Presidents Cup record, Americans make their move
Golf
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tiger Woods set the Presidents Cup record for most victories and set the tone for his U.S. team Sunday at Royal Melbourne.
Woods seized control around the turn against Abraham Ancer and won, 3 and 2, in the first of 12 singles matches. The Americans need to win singles for the first time in 10 years to overcome a two-point deficit against the International team.
Woods went 3-0 for the week as the first playing captain since Hale Irwin at the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994. His singles victory was his 27th in nine appearances, breaking the record Phil Mickelson had set in 12 events.
The idea was to get American red on the board quickly, and Woods did his part. The rest of the team was following the script, building early leads in five other matches.
The Internationals were trying to win for the second time. Their only other victory was at Royal Melbourne in 1998.
Ancer, one of seven rookies on the International team, three times answered when Woods the lead. Woods, however, took over with a par on No. 9 and a birdie on the 10th. Ancer was still only 1 down through 13 holes when he three-putted from long range for bogey on the 14th.
Woods closed him out with a 20-foot birdie on the 16th hole, turning to remove his cap and shake hands with Ancer before the ball dropped into the cup.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: