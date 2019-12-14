OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A window to Prescott: Whiskey Row alley mural unveiled

Local artists Julie Hutchins and Dana Cohn were among the 50 or so people who turned out for the unveiling of the new mural in the Whiskey Row alley in downtown Prescott Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hutchins and Cohn worked together to paint the mural. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Local artists Julie Hutchins and Dana Cohn were among the 50 or so people who turned out for the unveiling of the new mural in the Whiskey Row alley in downtown Prescott Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hutchins and Cohn worked together to paint the mural. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:42 p.m.

photo

A ribbon-cutting took place Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019, to unveil the new “Prescott” mural in the Whiskey Row alley. The mural is one of the first steps to be completed in a revitalization of the alley between Gurley and Goodwin streets. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

With its twinkling bandstand gazebo lights, life-like courthouse plaza scene, and lassoing young cowboy, the new mural in the Whiskey Row Alley puts a spotlight on the best of Prescott.

And that is just what the artists who created the colorful scene for a wall in the alley intended.

“I hope it’s a window to more joy,” said artist Dana Cohn, who along with local artist Julie Hutchins, painted the mural.

More than 50 people turned out in the Whiskey Row alley between Gurley and Goodwin streets on Friday morning, Dec. 13, to see the unveiling of the “Prescott” mural that been under development since this past summer.

Each of the city’s eight letters features a different community feature: P for plaza; R for rodeo; E for entertainment; S for seasons, C for community; O for outdoors; T for trails; and T for true west.

The mural is among the first of the completed steps in a host of improvements planned for the Whiskey Row alley.

The intention is to make the downtown-Prescott space more attractive and inviting for local residents and visitors alike.

Future improvements will include string lights and new signs, as well as a general cleanup.

Hutchins and Cohn were on hand for the unveiling Friday, along with representatives from area governments and organizations, including the city, Yavapai County, the Prescott Downtown Partnership (PDP), Congressman Paul Gosar’s office, and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

Hutchins lauded the alley improvements, which she said would help to showcase the central-Prescott location.

“I can’t believe this beautiful piece of real estate was just an alley,” she said.

Hutchins added that the infusion of art in the alley would encourage community involvement. “There are so many people in Prescott who love art,” she said.

Kendall Jaspers, director of the PDP, said the alley makeover is also expected to help attract more people to the city’s downtown parking garage, which has been under-used in the past.

Hutchins, a 1973 graduate of Prescott High School, has painted hundreds of indoor and outdoor murals over the years. She told the crowd this week, “I only do projects for love anymore.”

Cohn, a long-time artist and teacher at local colleges, also has experience on local murals, having worked on the large piece at the Prescott Public Library.

A fundraising effort was conducted to cover the cost of the mural, and Jaspers said, “We collected enough money to probably do another mural.”

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the next step in the Whiskey Row alley revitalization likely would be the installation of light poles for the string lights. That probably will happen in January, he said.

All of the improvements are expected to be done by spring. “Our hope is to have a dedication for the entire alley project by April,” Heiney said.

Friday’s event included a ribbon-cutting by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

The Whiskey Row alley revitalization was one of the ideas that emerged from the “Flip this Town” event that occurred in Prescott in January.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Painting P-town: New mural aims to sum Prescott up in images
Revitalizing Whiskey Row Alley: Lights, artwork, cleanup in line for Prescott’s most prominent backstreet
Owner of Back Alley Wine Bar works on revitalization of Whiskey Row alley
Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council
Artists to unveil mural memorializing Hotshots Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries