A window to Prescott: Whiskey Row alley mural unveiled

With its twinkling bandstand gazebo lights, life-like courthouse plaza scene, and lassoing young cowboy, the new mural in the Whiskey Row Alley puts a spotlight on the best of Prescott.

And that is just what the artists who created the colorful scene for a wall in the alley intended.

“I hope it’s a window to more joy,” said artist Dana Cohn, who along with local artist Julie Hutchins, painted the mural.

More than 50 people turned out in the Whiskey Row alley between Gurley and Goodwin streets on Friday morning, Dec. 13, to see the unveiling of the “Prescott” mural that been under development since this past summer.

Each of the city’s eight letters features a different community feature: P for plaza; R for rodeo; E for entertainment; S for seasons, C for community; O for outdoors; T for trails; and T for true west.

The mural is among the first of the completed steps in a host of improvements planned for the Whiskey Row alley.

The intention is to make the downtown-Prescott space more attractive and inviting for local residents and visitors alike.

Future improvements will include string lights and new signs, as well as a general cleanup.

Hutchins and Cohn were on hand for the unveiling Friday, along with representatives from area governments and organizations, including the city, Yavapai County, the Prescott Downtown Partnership (PDP), Congressman Paul Gosar’s office, and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

Hutchins lauded the alley improvements, which she said would help to showcase the central-Prescott location.

“I can’t believe this beautiful piece of real estate was just an alley,” she said.

Hutchins added that the infusion of art in the alley would encourage community involvement. “There are so many people in Prescott who love art,” she said.

Kendall Jaspers, director of the PDP, said the alley makeover is also expected to help attract more people to the city’s downtown parking garage, which has been under-used in the past.

Hutchins, a 1973 graduate of Prescott High School, has painted hundreds of indoor and outdoor murals over the years. She told the crowd this week, “I only do projects for love anymore.”

Cohn, a long-time artist and teacher at local colleges, also has experience on local murals, having worked on the large piece at the Prescott Public Library.

A fundraising effort was conducted to cover the cost of the mural, and Jaspers said, “We collected enough money to probably do another mural.”

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the next step in the Whiskey Row alley revitalization likely would be the installation of light poles for the string lights. That probably will happen in January, he said.

All of the improvements are expected to be done by spring. “Our hope is to have a dedication for the entire alley project by April,” Heiney said.

Friday’s event included a ribbon-cutting by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

The Whiskey Row alley revitalization was one of the ideas that emerged from the “Flip this Town” event that occurred in Prescott in January.