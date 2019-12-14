Wiederaenders: Help make Christmas be something more
During the Christmas season, I often remind people of something that feels like it was from the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
It is not the bells and baubles that make Christmas come, it is something more — much more.
This means to me, first, it is not the size of the gift you give or receive. A gift given from the heart is one of the most valuable.
Secondly it is not about the decorations but who you are with; we should celebrate the blessings of family and friends.
Finally, and most important to me, the reason for the season is celebrating the birth of our Lord, the greatest gift ever.
Knowing those things, I cannot help but point out two stories we are publishing today — one about the adoption of children, “31 children available for adoption in Arizona”; and the other being our coverage of the Shop With A Cop event that happened Saturday, Dec. 14.
Photo Gallery
Shop With A Cop 2019
The 22nd annual Shop with a Cop Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019, saw 81 kids partnered with officers from 12 local agencies who took them on a shopping spree with $250 to spend at the Walmart located at 3050 Highway 69. Starting at the Prescott Valley Public Library, the kids and their officers left in a lights and siren procession for the Walmart where they shopped and enjoyed breakfast and a special visit from Santa before returning to Prescott Valley. All the money the kids were able to spend at the event came from donations, said Prescott Police Chief Debora Black. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
There are children locally and in our state who wish not for the latest iPhone or game, but to just … belong. They want to have a family to call their own, a mom and dad who love and care about them.
It is one of the most basic wants (it could even be called a “need”) that anyone could ask for. Please visit our story about these children; we plan to update it regularly throughout the year. Periodically visit dCourier.com/adopt for the updated adoption gallery.
Then there are the more than 80 children who went shopping Saturday morning with all manner of local law enforcement and public safety officers. You may have heard the sirens zipping through the area, heading for the Walmart on Highway 69.
It was in celebration, not emergency.
Theirs was a trip, coordinated by the Prescott Police Department, from which they buy with donated money gifts for family members and themselves. Yes, they have families, and were selected for a variety of reasons — mostly so they could have some help making this Christmas a little happier than it likely would have been otherwise.
At Christmastime we give gifts, we eat more than our fill, and we spend time with family and friends. It is my favorite time of year.
I want to leave you today with two things to act on.
One is how you can help. Visit the shopping centers and look for the “Angel trees” or collection boxes. Get a gift for a child in need. It also can be as simple as contacting the Salvation Army, 225 S. Montezuma St., Prescott (928-778-0150), what I would call Help Central. They help feed, clothe and house the needy and homeless among us; if there is help needed, they know where it is in the community.
And, remember as we approach Christmas (it is only 10 days away), we have so much to be thankful for — why not spread the cheer? Even if you merely smile a little more and wish passersby “Merry Christmas,” we all can gain this season, rather than take.
Now, where is my Christmas list?! So much to do and so little time.
Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.
