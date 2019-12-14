OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The Travel Troubleshooter: What should I do about this hidden hotel fee?

Chris Elliott, Syndicated Columnist
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:10 p.m.

Dale Abbuhl’s room at the InterContinental New York Barclay was supposed to cost $863. So what’s this hidden hotel fee on his folio? And why won’t anyone help him get rid of it?

Q: I have a question about a hidden hotel fee. I booked two rooms at the InterContinental New York Barclay through Hotwire recently. I paid $727 for the rooms with the understanding that I would have to pay another $136 in resort fees, which I did.

However, I also noticed the hotel charged me $307 in addition to the resort fees. When I contacted the hotel after I returned home, a hotel representative told me I needed to take this up with Hotwire.

I called customer support for Hotwire. A representative told me to submit the hotel receipt showing the extra charge along with my bank statement. I sent both.

Hotwire promised it would resolve the issue within five days. It’s been more than eight days. I have called Hotwire about my claim and they said I am not able to speak to anyone in the department that handles refunds.

This amount of money is significant. My wife and I live paycheck to paycheck, and I feel like nobody wants to help me. Can you help me get a refund? — Dale Abbuhl, Utica, New York

A: I’m sorry to hear about this hidden hotel fee. Hotwire, the online travel site you used to book your room, should have charged you just $727 for your weekend in New York. Not a penny more.

When you book on Hotwire, the site doesn’t include mandatory resort fees in the price of your room. It only adds the extra charge at the end, when you’re paying. That gives you a false impression that your room is cheaper.

Resort fees, which supposedly cover the cost of a hotel gym, pool or “free” Wi-Fi, are a rip-off. No one should be forced to pay for services they don’t use.

At first, I thought the InterContinental New York Barclay had charged you even more for your resort fees. But a closer look at your bill suggests that’s probably not the case. A representative told you that it was a problem with Hotwire’s billing system. Specifically, it was an issue with the “Hotwire credit card.” That’s an odd thing to say since online travel agencies typically don’t use credit cards to pay hotels.

You tried to contact the hotel by phone. Each time, a representative gave you a different explanation for the $307 charge. A review of your records suggests this was just a simple accounting error, not a hidden hotel fee.

I recommend sticking to email when you’re corresponding with a hotel about a problem like this. If the property doesn’t respond, then try escalating to the corporate level. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the top InterContinental executives on my consumer advocacy site. I contacted the hotel on your behalf, and it credited your account with the $307.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine and the author of “How to Be the World’s Smartest Traveler.” You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The Travel Troubleshooter: Can you find our missing resort credit at the Riu?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Why can’t I cancel my hotel reservation?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: I paid for a room through Hotels.com, but I got nothing for it
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: No room at hotel, so why no refund?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Expedia’s Hotel Price Guarantee doesn’t work — can you fix it?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries