PUSD Human Resources Director Christa Simmons honored with top HR award

Prescott Unified School District Human Resources Director Christa Simmons was honored as Arizona School Personnel Administrator’s Association HR Administrator of the Year.

“Christa Simmons is one of the most outstanding people that I have had the pleasure of working with. Christa is one of the most senior employees in our school district. Her loyalty to the children and the district as an organization comes through clearly each and every day in all that she does. She loves her job as H.R. director because, as she often says, she knows that what she does “makes a difference for our employees, which in turn supports our students.” Christa believes that she, and the H.R. Department are here to “support the district staff and mission through friendly, efficient, knowledgeable and staff-centered service.” Those words come directly from the H.R. mission which Christa was instrumental in creating,” Prescott Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read wrote on the Prescott Unified School District Facebook page.

Nomination letter from Superintendent Joe Howard:

“Christa’s 28 years of experience in PUSD H.R. have made her one of the most knowledgeable employees in the district in regard to history, policy and culture. Years ago, when I was promoted from principal to assistant superintendent, Christa was my H.R. assistant. She truly taught me all about H.R. Many people throughout the district feel comfortable to speak to her as a trusted and caring resource. As the superintendent, she is my ‘go-to’ on many topics from history, to precedence, to policy and all H.R. practices. She holds information that I do not believe we could gather from anyone else.

“Christa is a master at putting data into understandable formats. Behind the scenes, Christa takes ideas regarding staffing and puts them into detailed and accurate reports. These reports give valuable information to district administration that is ultimately shared with the school board and other decision makers. The accuracy of these reports is vital to decisions such as budgeting. For many people, these reports would carry tremendous pressure. Christa enjoys the challenge, and no matter what crazy idea I ask her to put to numbers, she always says, ‘You bet. I can do that.’

“Christa’s work on policy, salary schedules, onboarding and so much more has basically made our school district immune to the national teacher shortage. This is priceless. She has positively affected thousands and thousands of lives.”