Prescott Youth Football thanks Xenith, local sponsors for new helmets
Prep Football

By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 9:22 p.m.

The following is a message from Prescott Youth Football:

We are so fortunate to live in Prescott and have businesses and organizations that support Prescott Youth Football. The helmets Prescott Youth Football received this year were the Xenith x2e Plus, a five-star rated helmet.

Xenith has placed an extremely high standard into the product they sell. With the assistance of two coaches from the Prescott High School Football Program, a meeting was set up with their Xenith representative.

At the meeting, Prescott Youth Football coaches were presented with the best deal available, one that provided each young football player with a brand new helmet. The Prescott High School Football coaches also assisted our staff to ensure each helmet properly fit every player.

Unlike most helmets, the Xenith x2e provides a different technology in their stock bonnet. It’s most notable feature is its unique ability to adapt to the player’s head, rather than using industry-standard air bladders.

As an organization, we are fortunate to provide this protection for our young football players to let parents know that safety is first and foremost. A special thanks to the Prescott Kiwanis Club for providing the major funding towards purchase of the new helmets.

More like this story

Change in leagues leaves Prescott youth football players without equipment
Badgers football coach Michael Gilpin resigns; Cody Collett named replacement
Local 4th grader among first in U.S. to wear state-of-the-art helmet to prevent brain injuries
Hitmen live up to Mighty Mites name with football championship
Letter: Middle school football was saved by parents

