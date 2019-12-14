Prescott Youth Football thanks Xenith, local sponsors for new helmets

The following is a message from Prescott Youth Football:

We are so fortunate to live in Prescott and have businesses and organizations that support Prescott Youth Football. The helmets Prescott Youth Football received this year were the Xenith x2e Plus, a five-star rated helmet.

Xenith has placed an extremely high standard into the product they sell. With the assistance of two coaches from the Prescott High School Football Program, a meeting was set up with their Xenith representative.

At the meeting, Prescott Youth Football coaches were presented with the best deal available, one that provided each young football player with a brand new helmet. The Prescott High School Football coaches also assisted our staff to ensure each helmet properly fit every player.

Unlike most helmets, the Xenith x2e provides a different technology in their stock bonnet. It’s most notable feature is its unique ability to adapt to the player’s head, rather than using industry-standard air bladders.

As an organization, we are fortunate to provide this protection for our young football players to let parents know that safety is first and foremost. A special thanks to the Prescott Kiwanis Club for providing the major funding towards purchase of the new helmets.