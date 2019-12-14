OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Opening of new Phoenix freeway nears; celebration scheduled

Traffic moves along the South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix, Ariz., early morning Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The east-west route skirting much of metro Phoenix, provides long-distance travelers and local commuters a new route that avoids the often-congested segment of Interstate 10 through central Phoenix. (Paul Davenport/AP)

Traffic moves along the South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix, Ariz., early morning Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The east-west route skirting much of metro Phoenix, provides long-distance travelers and local commuters a new route that avoids the often-congested segment of Interstate 10 through central Phoenix. (Paul Davenport/AP)

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 11:55 a.m.

PHOENIX — Cross-country travelers and local commuters will soon have a new route to traverse metro Phoenix with opening of an east-west freeway that will skirt the often-congested section of Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials will gather Wednesday at new bridges over the Salt River to celebrate the imminent opening of the 22-mile (35-kilometer) South Mountain Freeway.

The new South Mountain is part of the Loop 202 freeway already ringing much of the urban area and will provide a new connection between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler on the east and Intestate 10 in southwest Phoenix on the west.

Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Herrmann said Friday that the exact day and time the freeway will open hadn't yet been set but that it would occur “in the days following the event” Wednesday.

Transportation officials and local government and tribal leaders are among those scheduled to be on hand with Ducey to mark the freeway's completion. The governor's office calls it “the culmination of the largest single freeway project in state history."

The new freeway was recently given honorary designation of the Congressman Ed Pastor Freeway in honor of the late former congressman who helped secure federal funding for numerous public infrastructure projects in metro Phoenix. Pastor family members also will be present for Wednesday's event.

Ducey's office said in a statement that the $1.7 billion project was finished three years early and with $100 million in savings through an innovative private-public partnership.

Construction began in late 2016 with a road work providing a connection with the Santan. Construction of the freeway and its numerous bridges began in earnest in 2017.

Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the metro area.

With state Transportation Director John Halikowski calling the South Mountain "a regional transportation solution," state officials said when construction was poised to begin that the new freeway would help accommodate population growth in suburban areas and provide time savings for drivers.

Much of the freeway's route along the foothills of South Mountain, a mountain range along Phoenix's southern border, is considered sacred by the nearby Gila River Indian Community. The tribe waged an unsuccessful court fight to block construction.

A coalition of environmental and community groups also opposed construction of the new freeway.

Numerous homes were purchased and demolished along the freeway route.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Transportation board approves Interstate 17 expansion
ADOT workers on South Mountain Freeway muscle through the heat
Weekend partial closures of I-10 set for ramp construction
Initial construction of new Phoenix freeway starts Monday
Declining highway funds prevent road upgrades in Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries