Martin, White lead Arizona St to 79-59 over Georgia

TEMPE — Remy Martin scored 23 points, Romello White had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Arizona State pulled away in the second half to beat Georgia 79-59 on Saturday night.

Arizona State (8-2) won its fifth straight game and controlled the entire second half, leading by as many as 24 points. Alonzo Verge Jr. added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

White made three quick buckets early in the second half, using his powerful 6-foot-8, 235-pound body to finish through contact and help the Sun Devils build a 48-37 lead. He finished 7 of 8 from the field and grabbed six offensive rebounds.

Georgia’s star freshman Anthony Edwards finished with 13 points, but only one came in the second half. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Bulldogs (6-3) lost for the third time in five games. They had a brutal night shooting, especially from long range, where they connected on just 2 of 24 shots (eight percent) from 3-point range. Tye Fagan led Georgia with 15 points.

The 6-foot-5 Edwards was productive early, scoring 10 of Georgia’s first 15 points and finishing the first half with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Bulldogs struggled, shooting 6 of 20 before the break.

Arizona State led 39-31 at halftime after White’s tip-in banked off the glass and through the hoop as time expired. Martin led the Sun Devils with 15 points in the first half.

RAZZLE DAZZLE

Arizona State went ahead by 18 points in the second half on an impressive fast break. Jaelen House jumped in a passing lane for the steal and took off down the court before passing to Verge, who threw a behind-the-back pass to Kimani Lawrence for the finish.

STAYING HOT

White continued playing some of the best basketball of his college career on Saturday. The Georgia native had averaged 15.7 points and 13.7 rebounds in the three games before facing Georgia.

He went into the game shooting 70% from the field (33 of 47) this season.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs hadn’t played in 10 days, taking a break to get through the fall semester’s exams. They looked rusty in their return and Edwards was quiet as Arizona State built its lead in the second half.

Arizona State: It’s a nice win for the Sun Devils, who are hitting the tough part of their nonconference schedule with St. Mary’s and Creighton coming up in the next week. Arizona State was especially good on defense, using defensive pressure to force Georgia into some bad decisions.

UP NEXT

Georgia returns home to host SMU on Friday.

Arizona State faces St. Mary’s in Phoenix on Wednesday.