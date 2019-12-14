Good Samaritan hospice team seeks community donations to fill patient’s holiday wish

Good Samaritan Society Prescott Hospice patient Virginia “Ginger” Cannata hopes to spend a memorable Christmas holiday with her niece and other relatives in Niagra Falls, New York.

To do so, the retired VA nurse and now-terminally ill Wilhoit resident needs the community’s help to defray the cost for Servant’s Heart, a local medical transportation company, to make Ginger’s “dream” cross-country trip a reality.

A year ago, Ginger endured the tragic loss of her beloved husband of three decades and primary caregiver, Peter, when he was killed in an ATV crash as he rushed to check on her at their new retirement home in Wilhoit. Peter was a third-generation firefighter and volunteer with the Southern Yavapai Fire Department.

Shortly after his death, Ginger had to bury the family’s 16-year-old dog.

Cannata’s ill health — she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 that then weakened her lungs — has kept her isolated and relying on the kindness of neighbors and friends. The Good Samaritan hospice team has rallied over the last months to support and care for her as she works through the loss of her husband, and declining health, explained Kelly Paradis, Good Samaritan Society Prescott Hospice account executive.

They now want to enable her to spend her remaining days with her niece, Lisa Carney, and other relatives and long-time friends who live in the region, Paradis said.

Servant’s Heart owners Jim and Lori Haubrick expressed a willingness to provide the transportation required because Cannata’s medical needs prevent her from conventional travel either by plane or train, she said.

Cannata’s hospice team has created a donation account — www.gingerswish.com — that is linked to her GoFundMe page, as well as a flier sharing Ginger’s story and holiday wish. Paradis said she is confident the community will make “Ginger’s Wish” a reality.

“We love our patients and we want to make them feel valued, loved and at peace,” Paradis declared. “Getting Ginger home would be the best present for all of us this season!”