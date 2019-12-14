OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
DCS adoption process is free, children of every age want a family

Kennedy, Casey, Heather and Isaiah are among 31 children waiting for adoption in Arizona. Learn more about them and other children up for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety by visiting childrensheartgallery.org. (DCS)

Kennedy, Casey, Heather and Isaiah are among 31 children waiting for adoption in Arizona. Learn more about them and other children up for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety by visiting childrensheartgallery.org. (DCS)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:04 p.m.

The Daily Courier has partnered with AZFamily and Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) to showcase 31 Arizona children who are looking for their forever home. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children up for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, visit childrensheartgallery.org.

We wish to thank AZFamily.com for spearheading and sharing this effort.

Photo Gallery

31 children available for adoption in Arizona

DCS adoption process is free, children of every age want a family

5 things to know about adopting from DCS

Every year, hundreds of Arizona’s children in foster care yearn to be adopted by a loving family.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has made it easier than ever to connect a child in need with their forever family.

If you have ever considered giving a child a permanent home and family, here are five things to know about adoption from DCS:

1. Children of every age want a family.

Children enter foster care through no fault of their own. They become eligible for adoption because their parents are unable to safely care for them and a court determines the best option for a child is an adoptive home. Children of all ages are waiting for a family to welcome them into their homes.

You can view the bios of some of the children looking for a forever family right now by visiting the Arizona’s Heart Gallery at childrensheartgallery.org.

2. Everyone is initially eligible to adopt.

Any adult resident of Arizona who is 18 and older is eligible to adopt. A person can be married, unmarried, divorced, widowed or legally separated.

3. Certification is required in Arizona.

Adoptive parents must become certified by the court prior to adopting a child. The certification process includes:

  • Completing a written application;
  • Attending an adoption orientation and training;
  • Passing a criminal history and child abuse background check; and,
  • Verifying you can support a child financially and emotionally.

4. The process is free.

While private adoptions can cost thousands of dollars, you don’t have to pay to adopt a child from DCS. In fact, you may be eligible to receive a monthly adoption subsidy until the child turns 18. In addition, DCS provides for the child’s health insurance and covers the costs for an adoption attorney.

5. You can start today.

You can begin the adoption process now by watching the orientation videos on the DCS website. The videos provide an overview of the process for both adoption and foster care.

You can also email FosterAdoption@AZDCS.gov or call 1-877-543-7633 if you have questions about the adoption process.

Visit our adoption gallery each month for updates at: dCourier.com/adopt

Information provided by Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

About 4,700 children wait for adoption in Arizona
Amber Alert Cancelled: 2 children taken from DCS custody found safe
CASA Case of the Month: Ethan and Andrew
Editorial: Critical need for foster parents, 'forever homes'
Baby CASA - Felix and Echo

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries