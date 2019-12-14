Firm hands out $10M in holiday bonuses to 198 employees
BALTIMORE — A commercial real estate developer is handing out a total of $10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees.
WTOP reported Monday that Baltimore-based St. John Properties announced the bonuses at the company’s holiday party.
Edward St. John, the founder and chairman of the company, said the amount of money that each employee gets is based on tenure. The average bonus was $50,000, but some employees will get upward of $250,000.
The company has employees throughout Maryland and northern Virginia. The bonuses celebrate the company’s achievement of developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail and warehouses. That real estate is spread out over eight states.
Edward St. John said that he is “thankful for every one of our employees for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”
The company was founded in 1971. It has retail and warehouse space in Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: