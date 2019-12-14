Education leaders elated to obtain state dollars for student mental health needs

Area education leaders on Friday, Dec. 13, were “ecstatic” to learn that some of the state Legislative-approved safety grant dollars will be adding counselors, social workers or school resource officers to their campuses in January.

“We are ecstatic,” said Chino Valley Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels, who wrote the grant application in October. “There were no guarantees. I wrote the grant, and then held my breath.”

When Gov. Doug Ducey proposed the $32 million grant – $20 million added to an existing $12 million grant program – the thought was that all public schools would at least be able to get their first choice at positions.

State educational officials did not predict triple the anticipated applications.

At a Glance Safety grant awards for area district and charter schools: • School resource officer– Mayer High School • School counselors – Chino Valley, Territorial Early Childhood Center; Heritage Middle School. • Prescott Unified – Mile High Middle School. • Prescott Valley Charter School Social workers: • Humboldt Unified School District – Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

Requests from district and charter schools statewide totaled more than $97 million, almost $74 million for first-choice positions, according to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in a news release. Actual grant funds were only enough to finance 148 school counselors, 118 social workers and 116 school resource officers – requests were close to triple that number.

The new funds will be available in January with positions to be filled no later than August or the schools will be forced to forfeit the money.

“It is an incredible step in the right direction to fund 383 new school safety positions across the state,” Hoffman stated. “From my conversations at schools, and given the vast number of applications we were unable to find, I know that as a state we still have more work to do.

“Every school in our state has safety needs, and every student deserves access to mental health supports.

Providing more funding to address these critical needs must be our top priority during the next legislative session.”

To try and offer first choices to schools not eligible for a prior $12 million, three-year cycle grant that sunsets in June 2020, the state Department of Education set criteria based on need and use of these new dollars, Hoffman said. Existing grants for school resource officers that have opted to switch to social workers or school counselors will continue to receive their money for the SRO through the end of the 2020 fiscal year and then receive those dollars for the updated positions starting in fiscal year 2021.

Daniels said she had high hopes because those two schools have no counselors, and limited administrative staff, but because of the high volume of requests it was all pretty iffy.

“We were really, really excited,” Daniels said of the news.

Student success in school requires access to good counseling to aid with their social and emotional health, Daniels said, noting these positions are counted as the front line of all school safety plans.

“This is so necessary, and we have the job descriptions written and are ready to roll,” Daniels said.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter was equally pleased to learn of a grant to pay for a social worker at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School. This will mean there is now a counselor at Bradshaw Mountain High School and at Glassford Middle School.

Streeter said he would like to be able to afford counselors in the seven elementary schools, but this is at least a solid start.

School counselors and social workers cost between $50,000 and $75,000 a year. To add them to all the elementary schools would cost the district between $300,000 and $500,000.

“We are pleasantly surprised that we got through this first round of safety grants,” Streeter said. “This is a step in the right direction.”

Prescott Unified School District will be receiving a school counselor for Mile High Middle School. The Prescott Valley Charter School will also be getting money for a school counselor.

Hoffman said she appreciates Ducey and the legislature’s willingness to partner in what must be an ongoing effort.

“Together we can make certain that every school has the resources they need to keep students safe and meet their social-emotional needs,” she concluded.