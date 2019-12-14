Come listen, HUSD Combined Orchestra Holiday Concert, Dec. 16
HUSD Combined Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at Granville Elementary School, 5250 Stover Dr. in Prescott Valley from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
Students from Granville Elementary School, Lake Valley Elementary School, Liberty Traditional School, Glassford Hill Middle School and Bradshaw Mountain High School will perform music for the holiday season.
Admission is free, but dontations are greatly appreciated. This event helps support the students in their newly expanded orchestra program.
For more information, call 928-759-4800.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: