Come listen, HUSD Combined Orchestra Holiday Concert, Dec. 16

HUSD Combined Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at Granville Elementary School, 5250 Stover Dr. in Prescott Valley from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

Students from Granville Elementary School, Lake Valley Elementary School, Liberty Traditional School, Glassford Hill Middle School and Bradshaw Mountain High School will perform music for the holiday season.

Admission is free, but dontations are greatly appreciated. This event helps support the students in their newly expanded orchestra program.

For more information, call 928-759-4800.

