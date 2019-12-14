Bowling, McCree lead NAU over Utah Valley 79-73
College Men's Basketball
OREM, Utah (AP) — Chris Bowling had 16 points to lead five Northern Arizona players in double figures as the Lumberjacks topped Utah Valley 79-73 on Saturday night.
Ted McCree added 13 points for the Lumberjacks, Cameron Shelton chipped in 12 and Nik Mains and Brooks DeBisschop scored 10 apiece. Shelton also had seven assists and DeBisschop added 11 rebounds.
Casdon Jardine had 17 points for the Wolverines (4-8), who have lost five consecutive games. Isaiah White added 16 points and nine rebounds, Trey Woodbury had 14 points and 10 boards, and Emmanuel Olojakpoke scored 12 points.
Northern Arizona (5-2) plays UC Riverside on the road on Thursday. Utah Valley plays Wyoming on the road on Wednesday.
