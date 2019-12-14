OFFERS
BMHS wrestling takes second place at Chandler Prep Invite
Prep Wrestling

Bradshaw Mountain wrestling poses for a photo with their trophy after taking second place at the Chandler Prep Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Scottsdale Coronado High School. (Brad Grauberger/Courtesy)

Bradshaw Mountain wrestling poses for a photo with their trophy after taking second place at the Chandler Prep Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Scottsdale Coronado High School. (Brad Grauberger/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 9:20 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE — Bradshaw Mountain wrestling won second place (225 pts) in the 27-team Chandler Prep Invitational on Saturday at Scottsdale Coronado High School.

The Bears came in second behind champion Arizona College Prep (236.5 pts) and was 54 points better than third-place Arizona Leadership Academy (171 pts). Individually, a total of 11 Bears placed, including one champion, six third-place finishers, three fourth-place finishers and one fifth-place finisher.

TEAM RESULTS (Top 10)

Arizona College Prep: 263.5, Bradshaw Mountain: 225, Arizona Leadership Academy: 171, Globe: 164.5, Desert Edge: 155, San Manuel: 120.5, Camp Verde: 111.5, Wickenburg: 88, Seton Catholic: 80.5, Independence: 77

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (BMHS)

Jr. Blake Huenemeyer — 132-lbs., 6-2 (20-4 overall), third place; Sr. Titus King — 132-lbs., 6-2 (14-8), 4th place; Fr. Ashur King — 138-lbs., 6-1 (9-5), 3rd place; Sr. David Medevielle— 145-lbs., 5-3 (20-4), 4th place; Sr. Owen Alvarez — 145-lbs., 6-1 (8-1), 3rd place; Soph. Tyler Dilcher — 152-lbs., 6-0 (15-6); Soph. Nick Foshee — 160-lbs., 6-2 (14-5), 3rd place; Soph. Kaleb Hill — 160-lbs., 5-3 (10-11), 5th place; Sr. Jacob Foshee — 170-lbs., 5-2 (15-8), 3rd place; Soph. Mike Kelley — 220-lbs., 6-1 (22-2), 3rd place; Soph. Peyton Hines — 285-lbs., 4-3 (18-6), 4th place

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

