BMHS wrestling takes second place at Chandler Prep Invite
Prep Wrestling
SCOTTSDALE — Bradshaw Mountain wrestling won second place (225 pts) in the 27-team Chandler Prep Invitational on Saturday at Scottsdale Coronado High School.
The Bears came in second behind champion Arizona College Prep (236.5 pts) and was 54 points better than third-place Arizona Leadership Academy (171 pts). Individually, a total of 11 Bears placed, including one champion, six third-place finishers, three fourth-place finishers and one fifth-place finisher.
TEAM RESULTS (Top 10)
Arizona College Prep: 263.5, Bradshaw Mountain: 225, Arizona Leadership Academy: 171, Globe: 164.5, Desert Edge: 155, San Manuel: 120.5, Camp Verde: 111.5, Wickenburg: 88, Seton Catholic: 80.5, Independence: 77
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (BMHS)
Jr. Blake Huenemeyer — 132-lbs., 6-2 (20-4 overall), third place; Sr. Titus King — 132-lbs., 6-2 (14-8), 4th place; Fr. Ashur King — 138-lbs., 6-1 (9-5), 3rd place; Sr. David Medevielle— 145-lbs., 5-3 (20-4), 4th place; Sr. Owen Alvarez — 145-lbs., 6-1 (8-1), 3rd place; Soph. Tyler Dilcher — 152-lbs., 6-0 (15-6); Soph. Nick Foshee — 160-lbs., 6-2 (14-5), 3rd place; Soph. Kaleb Hill — 160-lbs., 5-3 (10-11), 5th place; Sr. Jacob Foshee — 170-lbs., 5-2 (15-8), 3rd place; Soph. Mike Kelley — 220-lbs., 6-1 (22-2), 3rd place; Soph. Peyton Hines — 285-lbs., 4-3 (18-6), 4th place
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: