Birth announcements: Week of Dec. 15, 2019 (a)

Stephanie Flores, an 8 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born September 7 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mariana Chaparro and Martin Flores of Prescott Valley.

Autumn Dawn Grace, a 6 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born September 25 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kacie Grant of Ash Fork.

Sawyer James Hill, a 7 lb., 3 oz. boy, was born August 31 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kailee Bennett and Anguss Hill of Prescott Valley.