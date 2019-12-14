Birth announcements: Week of Dec. 15, 2019 (b)
Declan James McDonough, a 7 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born August 2 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alison and Brendan McDonough of Prescott.
Bronson Roy Prehn, a 7 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Oct. 28 at the Verde Valley Medical Center to Shannon and Tyler Prehn of Prescott.
Chevelle Jean Butler, a 7 lb., 12 oz. girl, was born September 6 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Crystal Hildebrand and Steven Butler II of Prescott Valley.
Photos not available:
Greyson Michael Dean, an 8 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born October 2 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Andrea and Michael Dean of Prescott Valley.
Calan Daniel Passmore, an 8 lb., 6 oz. boy, was born October 19 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nicole and Daniel Passmore of Prescott Valley.
