81 kids participate in Shop With a Cop event
The 22nd annual Shop With a Cop Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019, saw 81 kids partnered with officers from 12 local agencies who took them on a shopping spree with $250 to spend at the Walmart located at 3050 Highway 69. Starting at the Prescott Valley Public Library, the kids and their officers left in a lights-and-siren procession for the Walmart where they shopped and enjoyed breakfast and a special visit from Santa Claus before returning to Prescott Valley. All the money the kids were able to spend at the event came from donations, said Prescott Police Chief Debora Black.
Photo Gallery
Shop With A Cop 2019
The 22nd annual Shop with a Cop Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019, saw 81 kids partnered with officers from 12 local agencies who took them on a shopping spree with $250 to spend at the Walmart located at 3050 Highway 69. Starting at the Prescott Valley Public Library, the kids and their officers left in a lights and siren procession for the Walmart where they shopped and enjoyed breakfast and a special visit from Santa before returning to Prescott Valley. All the money the kids were able to spend at the event came from donations, said Prescott Police Chief Debora Black. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
