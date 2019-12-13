OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 13
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Wings Out West Airshow wins award for best in the country

2019 Embry-Riddle Wings Out West. (Connor McShane/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 13, 2019 8:05 p.m.

The 2019 Wings Out West Airshow, a partnership between Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the City of Prescott, has won the gold award for “best small civilian airshow in the country” from the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS). More than 60 other airshows were in competition for the award, which was presented at the annual ICAS Convention on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the climax to Embry-Riddle’s annual homecoming celebration, Wings Out West 2019 attracted more than 10,000 spectators to the Prescott Regional Airport on Oct. 5 and included a variety of aerial demonstrations and historic reenactments. Headlined by Embry-Riddle’s own Matt Chapman flying his last career airshow, the day also honored the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. Lt. Col. Dave Hamilton (USAF Ret), the last living Pathfinder who flew on D-Day was the guest of honor, with other WWII veterans present.

“This award acknowledges the hard work by our joint University and Community team, to highlight not only our region’s significant and continuing contribution to aviation, but the heroic accomplishments of our ‘Greatest Generation’ on behalf of a grateful nation and world,” said Embry-Riddle Professor and Airshow Director Jerry Kidrick. “The people attending were truly entertained by world class aviators and showed their patriotism on numerous occasions during the day as we highlighted living and past heroes.”

The Wings Out West Airshow has developed into an annual community event. Its positive impact to the region reflects a growing, vibrant community as well as the increasing emphasis aviation is having worldwide, reflecting the growing need for a next generation of aviators, engineers, and experts in global security and intelligence, safety science, and cyber technology. The Airshow is proving a tool for the Prescott region to highlight its contributions to our nation and the world.

“The Airshow is a great example of the appreciation the university has for the community and the community has for the university,” Kidrick added. “Our Chancellor and Mayor are to be commended for their clear leadership to accomplish so much together-- now and into the future, for this and other joint initiatives.”  

The 2020 Wings Out West Airshow is currently scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

