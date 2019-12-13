OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 13
State to reopen Douglas prison to help house women

The currently closed minimum security prison at Douglas that the Department of Corrections seeks to reopen to house women. (Douglas Dispatch/Courtesy, 2017 file photo)

The currently closed minimum security prison at Douglas that the Department of Corrections seeks to reopen to house women. (Douglas Dispatch/Courtesy, 2017 file photo)

By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 9:21 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Department of Corrections will reopen a shuttered prison in Douglas to deal with the fact that women are being locked up at a higher rate.

“We’re simply out of beds,’’ David Shinn, director of the Department of Corrections told members of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. He said the unit at the state prison at Perryville, the only one that houses women, has 67 more inmates than operating capacity.

“Our only option is putting people on the floor,’’ Shinn said. “That simply is inhumane.’’

But Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix, said it’s not that simple. She said what Shinn wants to do — and the committee gave him the go-ahead on — ignores the fact that the women who would be housed in the facility — it could hold up to 340 — would be separated from family.

“I’d rather sleep on the floor and see my kids rather than be isolated in Douglas,’’ Alston said.

And even Shinn conceded that reopening and staffing the facility may be difficult, as his agency already has more than 1,300 positions it cannot fill in the entire system.

At the root of the problem has been an increase in the rate of women prisoners.

Two years ago the Department of Corrections reported it was adding women at the rate of about five a month. For the most recent budget year the figure is 11.

The result is that there are 4,422 women at Perryville. It is rated for 4,214 beds with another 141 temporary beds added.

What that leaves is the Papago Unit, what had originally been a motel on the west side of Douglas that the state purchased in 1987.

It had been used as a facility for convicted drunk drivers but closed in 2017. Legislative staffers said the state put the walled property up for sale in early 2018 for $560,000 but has so far failed to find any takers.

Now, with the boost in incarcerated women, Shinn wants to reopen it. He figures the minimum security facility has the capacity for 250 permanent beds and 90 temporary beds.

The underlying cause — more women being locked up — left House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez with questions. The Yuma Democrat said lawmakers have been told by corrections officials that overall prison population is leveling off.

Shinn had no specific answer to the question of the increasing female population. More to the point, he said, it’s something over which he has no control.

“The people who could best address that are our county attorneys,’’ he said.

But Shinn agreed to try to populate the facility with women who are from Southern Arizona who might find Douglas closer to family.

“It is certainly something that is important to all of us,’’ he said.

The committee 7-5 party-line vote came after Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, who chairs the committee, refused to allow public comment. Several individuals had signed up to speak, including Kara Williams of the American Civil Liberties Union who wanted to talk about alternatives to incarceration including rehabilitation program.

