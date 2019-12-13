OFFERS
Prosecutors to reduce murder charge in university shooting

This file photo, provided by Halie Chavez, shows former Northern Arizona University student, Steven Jones during closing statements in Flagstaff. (Halie Chavez/The Lumberjack via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 9:29 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors said they will reduce the charge against a former Northern Arizona University student in a fatal 2015 shooting on campus from first-degree to second-degree murder.

A court filing Thursday by the Coconino County Attorney’s Office says appeals on behalf of Steven Jones otherwise would result in further delays of a retrial that “would be detrimental to the interests of justice,” including the victims’ rights to a speedy trial.

Jones also is charged with aggravated assault. He faces 10 to 25 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge if convicted.

His attorneys argued that even though a judge declared a mistrial because of a hung jury, Jones was actually acquitted of first-degree murder and that trying him again on the charge would amount to double jeopardy.

They based their argument on the accounts of jurors and a recorded conversation that Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton had with jurors after they were dismissed.

“We are pleased that Coconino County recognized the important legal issue we raised and now we look forward to showing a jury that Mr. Jones was defending himself and his friends that awful night,” defense attorney Thomas Phalen said in a statement.

Jones acknowledges firing the shots that killed 20-year-old Colin Brough and injured three other students. Jones maintains he fired in self-defense, but prosecutors say he unnecessarily retrieved a gun from his car and was the aggressor.

Slayton declared a mistrial in 2017 after jurors deadlocked on murder and aggravated assault charges.

The retrial has been postponed several times. It is currently set to start in January.

In a November hearing, Slayton said not all jurors weighed in on whether the jury had reached a not-guilty verdict on first-degree murder when he spoke with them after the trial.

The jury returned a blank verdict form and answered “no” during the trial when it was asked if it reached a verdict on any count. Prosecutors said acquittal cannot be implied based on later interviews with jurors.

They also said Jones forfeited his double jeopardy argument because he didn’t object to the court declaring a mistrial.

