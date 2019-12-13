OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 14
Police: Subway worker robbed shop to teach ‘a lesson’

Lorena Ariana Marin and Angelo Rey Espinosaare accused of robbing a Subway sandwich shop in Las Cruces on Dec. 9, 2019. (Doña Ana County Detention Center)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 11:55 p.m.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An employee of a New Mexico Subway sandwich shop is facing charges after police say she robbed the place to teach another worker “a lesson.”

Lorena Ariana Marin, 22, and her alleged accomplice Angelo Rey Espinosa, 19, were arrested Monday night following reports of a robbery in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

Police said Espinosa allegedly stood by while Marin verbally and physically threatened the employees after hopping behind the counter. They ushered the employees to the back of the store, but one employee ran to her car and got away.

Marin told officers she committed the robbery “to teach one of the employees a lesson about what could happen late at night in that part of town.” Marin and Espinosa are facing robbery charges.

No attorney was listed for either suspect. They are being held without bail at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

