Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 13
Maricopa County to increase number of polling sites to 219

Maricopa County elections official Deborah Atkins places a "vote" sign outside a polling station prior to it's opening, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 8:31 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — County officials in Arizona have announced plans to open about four times as many polling places for the presidential primary election in March.

The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that Maricopa County officials expect to have 219 different voting locations open on March 17 compared to the 60 used four years ago when voters encountered long lines and wait times.

The board of supervisors approved a plan this week calling for 40 early “vote anywhere” polling sites where voters can cast ballots regardless of their precinct, officials said.

Only registered Democrats can cast ballots in the presidential primary since the Republican Party is sticking with incumbent President Donald Trump, officials said.

County officials estimate up to 108,000 voters will go to polling sites on Election Day, an elections department report said.

About 80% of active Democratic voters in the county are on the permanent early voting list and will get a mailed ballot, including them up to 429,000 voters are expected to participate across the county, officials said.

Counting equipment was upgraded and ballot designs were changed to ovals not arrows for smoother counting, county officials said.

