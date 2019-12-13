Letter: We are all immigrants
Editor:
I find it rather duplicitous if not outright hypocritical how so many of us who live in the Southwest celebrate the Latino culture, i.e. the food, customs, art, architecture, history... De Colores (not to mention the labor building this state) while demonizing the very peoples who share these gifts with us.
So I would have to surmise in this present environment we not only need ICE but RICE (Restaurant Immigration Customs Enforcement).
After all, these foreign eateries are displacing good old American cafes and restaurants (Mexican, Indian, Thai, Italian, Greek, etc. etc.)... let’s make Patty Melts Great Again and bring back lime Jell-O with marshmallows!
Dan Riordan
Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: