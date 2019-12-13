Letter: We are all immigrants

Editor:

I find it rather duplicitous if not outright hypocritical how so many of us who live in the Southwest celebrate the Latino culture, i.e. the food, customs, art, architecture, history... De Colores (not to mention the labor building this state) while demonizing the very peoples who share these gifts with us.

So I would have to surmise in this present environment we not only need ICE but RICE (Restaurant Immigration Customs Enforcement).

After all, these foreign eateries are displacing good old American cafes and restaurants (Mexican, Indian, Thai, Italian, Greek, etc. etc.)... let’s make Patty Melts Great Again and bring back lime Jell-O with marshmallows!

Dan Riordan

Prescott