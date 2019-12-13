Letter: Fixing the problem

Editor:

Our water went out about noon on Thanksgiving Day.

Shortly after we noticed it, several city trucks pulled up on Coronado Street. Then a dump truck and back hoe arrived. They worked for the next five hours in some very miserable weather to dig a large hole and fix the problem. I just wanted to thank the city and specifically the employees who spent Thanksgiving Day working to restore my water. It was appreciated.

Kelly Boryca

Prescott