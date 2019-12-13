Kornukopia Calendar: Dec. 13-21, 2019

Ongoing

Ice Skating, Nov. 16-Jan 1, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Wild Lights and Animal Sights, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings through Saturday, Dec. 28, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage park Road. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for nonmembers. www.heritageparkzoo.org.

2019 Gingerbread Village, open 24/7 Saturday, Nov. 30, through Wednesday, Jan. 1., Lobby of the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 E. Highway 69. 928-776-1666.

Valley of Lights Drive Through Display, 6 to 9 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 30, Fain Park. 928-772-8857.

“Frozen Jr,” 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, Prescott Center for the Arts Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St., Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Waves,” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 18; 4 p.m. Saturday and Monday, Dec. 14 and 16; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Dec. 13

Acker Musical Showcase, downtown Prescott, opening ceremony starts at 5 p.m., musicians begin at 5:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Chair yoga allows you to do yoga regardless of your ability. Chair Yoga will help you build and keep your strength, flexibility and balance. Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years, and has experience teaching all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

More nightlife Acker Night Friday, Dec. 13 1881 SPIRITS: Acker Night w/The Gurley Girls BASHFORD COURTS: Acker Night w/Esteban BLOOMTREE REALTY: Acker Night w/Greg & The Gringos COUNTRY BANK (Prescott): Acker Night w/Road One South DRY GULCH: Bud Tyndale, 4:30 HASSAYAMPA INN: Doug Keller, 6 JACKASS BAR: Krazy Rayz Karaoke, 9:30 POWERSPORTS OUTLET: Acker Night w/The Mocking J’s

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Music featured this month includes: Brahms Trio for clarinet, cello, and piano. Movements III and IV; Wieniaski Duo for piano and violin. Movement II; Lochner Trio for violin, viola and piano. Movements III, IV; Koechen Trio for bassoon, flute and clarinet. Movements I and III. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 778.6965.

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry $9/Shrimp $11, 4:30 to 7 p.m., VFW-Buckey O’Neill Post 541, 202 N. Arizona Ave.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Annual Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. “Heavenly fudge,” crafts and cookies sold by weight - $8 a pound. www.allsaintsprescott.org.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Memory Café, 9 to 10 a.m., Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040

Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Donations $6- $9. All dances taught beginning at 7 p.m. No partner needed.

Wreaths Across America, 10 a.m., Prescott National Cemetery, 500 N. Highway 89. 253-973-2867 or 928-445-4860 ext. 7569

Sedona International Film Festival presents “A Peter, Paul and Mary Christmas Experience,” 4 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Nutcrackers! 7 to 9 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Prescott Orchid Society, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Open to the public.



Sedona International Film Festival presents “A Peter, Paul and Mary Christmas Experience,” 2 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org

Monday, Dec. 16

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Deconstructing the Birth of the Beatles,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Water Wednesdays: Water Smart Drop-by-Drop wrapup. Guest speaker and summary of program. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., free for all ages, noon to 1 p.m.

Movies at the Elks – “The Polar Express,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Bolshoi Ballet – “The Nutcracker” via satellite broadcast, 6 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $15, available online at www.ycpac.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

London Theatre Live – “The Audience,” via satellite broadcast, 6 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert,” 3 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Dec. 20

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

First Winter Luminaria at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott, 6-8 p.m., $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. Reservations required.

Bethel Baptist Church will present its Second Annual Drive Through Christmas Story in the church parking lot, 6901 E. Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley. 7-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Storm Large, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $32, available online at www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Touchmark Trekkers beginning hiking club, 8 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. RSVP to this free event at 928-632-7800.

Roger’s Tom Jones Show with the Motown Blossoms, 7 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $25, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.