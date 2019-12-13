OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 13
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: Voters send the most jokes to Washington

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 8:59 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Bob Hope Foundation and Trust donated sixty years of his stand-up comedy monologues from his radio shows, his TV shows and his USO show performances to the Smithsonian Museum in the nation’s capital. What a gift. Over the years, only the voters have sent more jokes to Washington

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys reached a settlement with his twenty female sexual misconduct accusers Tuesday for a twenty-five million dollar settlement. He still is facing criminal charges. Harvey Weinstein limped into court using a walker Tuesday, not a street walker, but an actual walker.

Brianna Smith was voted Miss Hooters in an online vote of the restaurant’s Loyalty Program members this past week. Frequent diners get a membership card and a discount. And if you go to Hooters enough to belong to their Loyalty Program, no one is surprised that your wife got the house.

The Navy launched its newest aircraft carrier the USS Gerald Ford, who was the last president everyone liked. On the golf course, he was the most dangerous driver since Ben-Hur. Once the USS Gerald Ford made it out into the open sea, the first thing it did was to pardon the USS Richard Nixon.

Bernie Sanders ripped Michael Bloomberg for his thirty million in spending and called Mike’s wealth unfair. Nobody ever said that life is fair. Barack Obama did nothing the first nine days of his presidency and won the Nobel Peace Prize, while Trump did nothing and is getting impeached.

President Trump enjoyed his rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night where he blasted Democrats for preparing to draw up articles of what Trump called Impeachment Light. Doctors recommend it. Impeachment Light is the first impeachment that contains no crimes and no carbs.

House Democrats drew up impeachment articles, raising tensions Wednesday. A Florida man was accused of slugging his girlfriend in an argument over impeachment. If two people can’t have a civil discussion about President Trump in a Florida trailer park, what is this world coming to?

The House Judiciary Committee wrote two charges of impeachment on Wednesday including Obstruction of Congress and Abuse of Power. This presents a question. If Congress charges someone with Obstruction of Congress, doesn’t Congress have to prove it was doing something?

Bill Clinton discussed the impeachment vote before a speech at West Side High School in New York Wednesday. He told reporters that Congress is doing what they think is right. His lawyers were helicoptered in when everyone noticed that Bill was in a building full of seventeen-year-old girls.

The White House was pressured to tighten visa security for Middle Eastern men in the wake of the Saudi attack. That risks being called Islamophobic. ISIS revealed plans to launch Christmas attacks throughout the West, but to keep the Democrats on their side, they called them holiday attacks.

Greta Thunberg told the Madrid climate conference all nations must take radical measures or the earth faces doom. The same week, Time magazine placed Greta on its cover and she was named Person of the Year. Time gave Hitler the same honor in 1938 and he also had boundary issues.

Germany restored rabbis to the German Army after a hundred years Tuesday. At the end of a service of Lutherans and Jews, a rabbi gave the benediction and raised his right arm in a gesture of blessing. The Lutherans took the raised arm the wrong way and broke out into jaunty marching songs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Hamilton: Disney is a people trap set by a mouse
Judiciary panel debates Trump impeachment, moves toward vote
Trump seethes over impeachment inquiry and slams critics
Hamilton: NBA players can be suspended for criticizing China

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries