Hamilton: Voters send the most jokes to Washington

The Bob Hope Foundation and Trust donated sixty years of his stand-up comedy monologues from his radio shows, his TV shows and his USO show performances to the Smithsonian Museum in the nation’s capital. What a gift. Over the years, only the voters have sent more jokes to Washington

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys reached a settlement with his twenty female sexual misconduct accusers Tuesday for a twenty-five million dollar settlement. He still is facing criminal charges. Harvey Weinstein limped into court using a walker Tuesday, not a street walker, but an actual walker.

Brianna Smith was voted Miss Hooters in an online vote of the restaurant’s Loyalty Program members this past week. Frequent diners get a membership card and a discount. And if you go to Hooters enough to belong to their Loyalty Program, no one is surprised that your wife got the house.

The Navy launched its newest aircraft carrier the USS Gerald Ford, who was the last president everyone liked. On the golf course, he was the most dangerous driver since Ben-Hur. Once the USS Gerald Ford made it out into the open sea, the first thing it did was to pardon the USS Richard Nixon.

Bernie Sanders ripped Michael Bloomberg for his thirty million in spending and called Mike’s wealth unfair. Nobody ever said that life is fair. Barack Obama did nothing the first nine days of his presidency and won the Nobel Peace Prize, while Trump did nothing and is getting impeached.

President Trump enjoyed his rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night where he blasted Democrats for preparing to draw up articles of what Trump called Impeachment Light. Doctors recommend it. Impeachment Light is the first impeachment that contains no crimes and no carbs.

House Democrats drew up impeachment articles, raising tensions Wednesday. A Florida man was accused of slugging his girlfriend in an argument over impeachment. If two people can’t have a civil discussion about President Trump in a Florida trailer park, what is this world coming to?

The House Judiciary Committee wrote two charges of impeachment on Wednesday including Obstruction of Congress and Abuse of Power. This presents a question. If Congress charges someone with Obstruction of Congress, doesn’t Congress have to prove it was doing something?

Bill Clinton discussed the impeachment vote before a speech at West Side High School in New York Wednesday. He told reporters that Congress is doing what they think is right. His lawyers were helicoptered in when everyone noticed that Bill was in a building full of seventeen-year-old girls.

The White House was pressured to tighten visa security for Middle Eastern men in the wake of the Saudi attack. That risks being called Islamophobic. ISIS revealed plans to launch Christmas attacks throughout the West, but to keep the Democrats on their side, they called them holiday attacks.

Greta Thunberg told the Madrid climate conference all nations must take radical measures or the earth faces doom. The same week, Time magazine placed Greta on its cover and she was named Person of the Year. Time gave Hitler the same honor in 1938 and he also had boundary issues.

Germany restored rabbis to the German Army after a hundred years Tuesday. At the end of a service of Lutherans and Jews, a rabbi gave the benediction and raised his right arm in a gesture of blessing. The Lutherans took the raised arm the wrong way and broke out into jaunty marching songs.