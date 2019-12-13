Enjoy the sounds of the season at 'Holiday Nutcrackers", Sunday, Dec. 15
Enjoy the sounds of the season with this special concert of Holiday music at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The Yavapai College Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra, and Symphonic Band have prepared a winter treat in the form of music that celebrates this festive time of year. A suite of selections from Tchaikovsky’s famous “The Nutcracker” will be heard, as well as plenty of other traditional carols to warm your hearts on a cold winter’s night.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, youth under 18 are free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
