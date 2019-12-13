Editorial: State on bandwagon for better signage

The State of Arizona is looking to tout the Grand Canyon, among six iconic landscapes that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state.

The effort, unveiled this week, echoes moves by the Chino Valley Town Council this past month and even earlier.

The Town Council has been working on a new sign code to clean up and clarify the use of feather signs. And, the council members have been looking to better identify the town’s facilities.

“We don’t have the signs on our facilities for our town,” Mayor Darryl Croft said in November. “We need to start looking like a real town. We need to start identifying our facilities so people that come into our town will know.”

For the state, Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the state Department of Transportation on Wednesday unveiled designs for new “Welcome to Arizona” signs that will replace nearly three-decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states.

Other landscapes that will appear on the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River, the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff, and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“These signs showcase Arizona’s unmatched natural beauty,” Ducey said. “There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our state than with the natural splendor that is Arizona.”

Whether it is Arizona seeking to welcome people to the Grand Canyon state, or Chino Valley wanting to assist people in finding services, we see these as great ideas.

Gone should be directions by a bystander of “that is across the street from” wherever. If you’re new to town, clear signage is key. If someone is visiting our state, they should know about our crown jewels.

Now, if only the state were to add to the list the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” or the famous Granite Dells, then we’d be in business. Here’s hoping.