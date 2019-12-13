OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 13
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ducey’s home for sale: $8.75 million

Ducey and his family built the home in 2009, a year before he was elected state treasurer. (Courtesy)

Ducey and his family built the home in 2009, a year before he was elected state treasurer. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 8:07 p.m.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is selling off his huge home in Paradise Valley.

But he insists he’s not going anywhere — at least not yet.

The governor is hoping to get $8.75 million for the French farmhouse mansion that sits on a gated 2-plus acre parcel.

Ducey and his family built the home in 2009, a year before he was elected state treasurer, according to records in the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office, on a parcel of land he has purchased four years earlier for $1.82 million.

“We love the house,’’ the governor told Capitol Media Services. “We’ve had over a decade of memories there.’’

But it isn’t the same for he and Angela.

“With the boys growing up and leaving, it’s getting a little quieter,’’ he said of sons Joe, Jack and Sam. “So that’s a decision we’ve made.’’

More to the point, Ducey, whose second —and final — four-year term as governor is not over until the end of 2022, said he’s remaining an Arizonan.

“We’re planning on staying right here in Arizona, of course.’’

The governor said he has no new home in mind, saying that selling the property and buying a new one will “likely to take some time.’’

According to Realtor.com the residence, titled in the name of DAD Properties LLC, is 11,400 square feet, though county assessor records list it as 10,200 square feet. The difference may be a 1,200 square foot guesthouse.

The listing mentioned wide-plank French oak flooring, reclaimed oak beams and trusses on the ceiling, a 19th century French oak door, French and Italian antique light fixtures and a Louis VIII French oak wine cellar.

For golf enthusiasts what it also has is a private golf cart path to the adjacent Paradise Valley Country Club.

And then there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. So who needs that?

“Well, we’ll leave it to whoever’s looking for a home,’’ Ducey responded.

And what does he think about getting his asking price for a home listed on assessor records as having a full cash value of $4.99 million?

“We’ll leave it to the Realtor,’’ he said.

Ducey’s made his fortune at Cold Stone Creamery. He was chief executive of the chain of franchise mix-in ice cream shops until he and his business partner sold it in 2007.

The reason Ducey lives in Paradise Valley is that Arizona is one of just a few states where there is no official governor’s mansion. The reason, quite frankly, comes down to geography: Most governors were already living in the area and saw no reason to move.

That changed in 1975 when Tucsonan Raul Castro became governor.

He told Capitol Media Services in 1999 that when he was campaigning and when he was first elected he was living in a motel in midtown Phoenix.

“It’s pretty hard for a governor to be operating from a hotel,” Castro said. He died in 2015.

The problem was resolved when Tom Chauncey, former owner of a Valley TV station, donated a home he owned in Paradise Valley.

Castro resigned in 1977 to become ambassador to Argentina, to be succeeded by Secretary of State Wes Bolin. The state sold the home as neither Bolin, who was governor for less than a year before dying, nor his successor, Bruce Babbitt, wanted the house since they had Phoenix homes.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ducey: Arizona could do just as well without certain elected officials
Editorial: Voters, don’t mind that man behind the curtain
Latest vote tally reveals Hobbs in lead for secretary of state
Ducey not interested in removing Arizona Confederate monuments
Photo: ‘The Night Before Halloween’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries