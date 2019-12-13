Church News: Week of Dec. 14, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and/or as space allows. Thank you.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish, Christmas masses: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. (children); two others at 7:30 and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Spanish). We are located at 150 Fleury St., Prescott. Visit sacredheartprescott.com. Please join us! Merry Christmas!

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us for Saturday morning services at 10 a.m., discussing Parashat Vayishlach. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Christmas Eve at American Lutheran Church offers something for everyone! Join us for a candlelight service to celebrate the birth of our Savior. Contemporary at 4 p.m.; traditional services, 6, 8 and 10 p.m.; Holy Communion, 10 p.m. All are welcome to worship with familiar carols and special Christmas messages.

All Saints Anglican Church will host its second annual Cookie Walk Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Select from a large variety of homemade cookies, fudge, crafts and peanut brittle. Sunday Service, 10 a.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18, Lessons and Carols, 6 p.m. 1806 N. Savage Lane, off Rosser near Highway 89.

The second annual Drive Thru Christmas Story event will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley, Dec. 20-23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come start a new holiday tradition with us! Admission is free.

Trinity Lutheran Church members invite you to celebrate the birth of Jesus with us on Christmas Eve. Candlelight services will be held in the sanctuary at 4 and 7 p.m., with Holy Communion at 7 p.m. Church address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-8845.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is changing its mid-week ministry times. The adult bible study will be Thursday at 6:30 and the youth group will meet on Wednesdays at 6:30. Sunday service remains at 10 a.m. We are located at 88933 Florentine in Prescott Valley.

“Finding My Voice thru Music” is the topic of Debbie Cook’s program at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 15. She will share her experiences composing her own songs and how the congregation can experience songwriting too. Debbie’s mentor, Meg Bohrman, will accompany Debbie.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, on Dec. 15, Youth and Sunday School present their Christmas program titled “It Wasn’t The Hilton, You Know,” at both worship times. The Dec. 12 worship service, “Longest Night,” will be held at 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend these events.

Unity of Prescott - Join us this Sunday for our Youth Ministry presentation of “KLVU Radio presents: The Christmas Story” at 9 and 11 a.m. 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Our Christmas Eve Candlelight services will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

We celebrate that in Jesus, compassion and mercy prevail, as we WAIT! Sunday 10 a.m. worship, 11 a.m. special birthday celebration for Pastor Mike! Wednesday, Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. worship theme is “For You, to Bear Your Flesh in Weakness.” Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Light One Candle - 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Patty Willis tells that lighting the Hanukkah candles reminds us hope is always possible. Remember the stories of lighting candles in windows to celebrate a victory. What do we remember to keep our hope?

Chino Valley United Methodist Church - Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. - Combined Service - “Lessons and Carols.” Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight. Sunday Services, 9 and 11 a.m.; Sunday School – Youth, 9:15 a.m.; Adults, 10 a.m.; Adult Bible Study: Mondays, 10 a.m. ALL are welcome! 735 E. Road 1 South.

Longest Night Service at Trinity Presbyterian - A service for when the heavy burdens of life collide with the brilliance of Christmas. You’re invited to come and worship the source of all love to know that we need not feel so alone in our grief. Wednesday, Dec. 18, noon, in the Trinity Sanctuary, 630 Park Ave.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Shabbat VaYishlach - Please note all activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily canceled due to Rabbi’s continuing recovery from broken collarbone, etc. surgery. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week: natural consequences. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Merry Christmas from Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse. Praying every blessing of Christmas be yours as you celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. We wish you joy as you share this season with family and friends. There will be no meeting in December. Next meeting is Jan. 18.

The Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to Sunday services and Sunday School at 10 a.m., and Wednesday testimonial meetings at 1 p.m. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott, at the downtown plaza. As we approach this time of year, let’s remember the Reason for the Season … a child is born; Jesus is the Reason For The Season, Jesus is the Reason For Everything. Amen.

Union Church, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Suite B, Prescott. Union Church invites you to a non-denominational Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. For more information, visit facebook.com/unionprescott/ or unionaz.org. Pastor Jon Wolfinger meets with his congregation at 9 a.m. every Sunday.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, for beautiful gift baskets, $10 to $50 and homemade baked goods on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. Our cookbooks also make great stocking stuffers and hostess gifts. All proceeds support local nonprofit organizations.

Mark your calendars now for Yule Fest 2019 “What Sweeter Music” featuring music from around the world Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at American Lutheran Church. Free admission; freewill offering received. Join the 45-voice choir, handbells, pipe organ and full chamber orchestra to celebrate Christ’s birth.

Ecumenical Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. Communion Service at The Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley; 6 p.m. Candlelight Service at PV United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. All are welcome.

Register now for the winter session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Jan. 8. Rhonda Trammel will present the first-hour teaching, “God of Wonders.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now. Free childcare available.

Enjoy a FREE, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. For more information, call 928-445-0680.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sunday Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday Morning Prayer & Communion, 9:30 a.m. with Evening Prayer & Deacon’s Mass at 5:30 p.m. Come worship with us! Questions? Call Rev. Jerry Ellington at 479-426-2091.