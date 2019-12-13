OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 13
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Capture the Christmas spirit, Community Concert and Nativity Display, Dec. 15

Capture more of the Christmas spirit this season by attending the 8th Annual Community Christmas Concert and Nativity Display in the Pronghorn Stake Center, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Prescott Valley Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Capture more of the Christmas spirit this season by attending the 8th Annual Community Christmas Concert and Nativity Display in the Pronghorn Stake Center, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Prescott Valley Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 2:44 p.m.

Capture more of the Christmas spirit this season by attending the 8th Annual Community Christmas Concert and Nativity Display in the Pronghorn Stake Center, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The Prescott Valley Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a live concert that will feature traditional music celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The program will include a choir and orchestra under the direction of Glennis Miller. The public will be invited to join the choir occasionally in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.

Doors open at 5:45 pm to view nativity sets from around the world. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the program. The celebration and admission is free.

For more information, call 928-772-8763 or e-mail htmic@msn.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Church of Jesus Christ of LDS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Free Christmas concert and nativity display Dec. 10
Free Christmas concert, nativity display Sunday, Dec. 11
Free Christmas concert celebration and nativity display Dec. 15
LDS church hosts Christmas concert celebration, nativity display
Free Christmas concert celebration, nativity display Sunday at LDS church

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries