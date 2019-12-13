Capture the Christmas spirit, Community Concert and Nativity Display, Dec. 15
Capture more of the Christmas spirit this season by attending the 8th Annual Community Christmas Concert and Nativity Display in the Pronghorn Stake Center, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The Prescott Valley Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a live concert that will feature traditional music celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The program will include a choir and orchestra under the direction of Glennis Miller. The public will be invited to join the choir occasionally in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.
Doors open at 5:45 pm to view nativity sets from around the world. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the program. The celebration and admission is free.
For more information, call 928-772-8763 or e-mail htmic@msn.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: