Capture the Christmas spirit, Community Concert and Nativity Display, Dec. 15

Capture more of the Christmas spirit this season by attending the 8th Annual Community Christmas Concert and Nativity Display in the Pronghorn Stake Center, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The Prescott Valley Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a live concert that will feature traditional music celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The program will include a choir and orchestra under the direction of Glennis Miller. The public will be invited to join the choir occasionally in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.

Doors open at 5:45 pm to view nativity sets from around the world. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the program. The celebration and admission is free.

For more information, call 928-772-8763 or e-mail htmic@msn.com.

