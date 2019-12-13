Badgers stifle Seton Catholic to remain undefeated
Prep Girls Soccer
CHANDLER — A two-assist performance by Emma Alvarez propelled Prescott girls soccer to a 2-0 blanking of Seton Catholic on Friday.
While on the way down to Chandler, the bus transporting the Badgers overheated, causing them to arrive late to the game. Despite the setback, the Badgers were the least bit fazed and proved it with another strong showing to improve their record to 3-0.
Alvarez was the architect in this contest as the senior forward assisted on both goals, which were scored by Ellie and Sawyer Magnett. Defensively, Prescott has yet to give up a goal this season with goalkeeper Charlotte Osburn picking up the clean sheet against Seton Catholic.
The Badgers (3-0) won’t return to action until 2020 where they’ll host Greenway (0-1) on Jan. 7 at Bill Shepard Field. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
