Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 13
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Acker Night 2019 photos & videos

Road One South plays for a crowd during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott, where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Road One South plays for a crowd during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott, where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Originally Published: December 13, 2019 10:26 p.m.

31st annual Acker Musical Showcase - 2019 by Courier Video

Christmas cheer, music and helping boost the J.S. Acker Music Park Association scholarships were on tap Friday night, Dec. 13, at the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott.

More than 500 performers took the "stage," which consisted of more than 130 sites in and around downtown Prescott.

For more information, visit www.ackernight.com.

Band: 'Adam & Friends' at Acker Night 2019 in Prescott, Arizona by Courier Video

Acker Night 2019
More like this story

Video and photo gallery: Acker Night 2018
31st Annual Acker Musical Showcase Night, Dec. 13
Music brings community together at Acker Night
Hundreds set for Acker performances in downtown Prescott, Dec. 13
Hundreds set to perform as Acker Night extends its musical reach

