Acker Night 2019 photos & videos
Christmas cheer, music and helping boost the J.S. Acker Music Park Association scholarships were on tap Friday night, Dec. 13, at the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott.
More than 500 performers took the "stage," which consisted of more than 130 sites in and around downtown Prescott.
For more information, visit www.ackernight.com.
Photo Gallery
Acker Night 2019
The Prescott High School Chamber Singers performing on Gurley St., for the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
AZ Territory Band performs in Frannie’s during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Heart & Cheer performs in the Lone Spur Café during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Larry Reineck performs in Raskin’s Jewelers during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
One of the tip bags for donations to the J. S. Acker Music Park Association with The Music Machine on Gurley St. during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. All the money from donations go toward music programs for the Prescott, Humboldt and Chino Valley Unified School Districts and youth scholarships for music lessons, instruments and local youth performing arts programs. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Prescott High School Marching Band members with a tip bag for donations to the J. S. Acker Music Park Association during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. All the money from donations go toward music programs for the Prescott, Humboldt and Chino Valley Unified School Districts and youth scholarships for music lessons, instruments and local youth performing arts programs. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Cool Water Band in Black Arrow during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
The 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase united downtown Prescott in Christmas cheer with more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Santa and Mrs. Claus on Gurley Street during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Belly dancers from Why Not Bellydance & Friends in the Holiday Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Belly dancers from Why Not Bellydance & Friends in the Holiday Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Belly dancers from Why Not Bellydance & Friends in the Holiday Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Performers from One Stage Family Theatre/Lessons by Lexe in the lot by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
The Prescott Ukulele Guild’s Sand Fleas in the Prescott Chamber of Commerce during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
A ballet dancer performs during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
The 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase united downtown Prescott in Christmas cheer with more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
A ballet dancer performs during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Dancers from The Dance Studio perform in the Country Bank Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
A view of Road 1 South and the crowd in front of them in Country Bank during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
The crowd in front of the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance was in the theater with Yavapai College Adult Contemporary Jazz on the second floor and La Tierra School and the Park Avenue Theatre Show Choir on the third floor. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
The 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase united downtown Prescott in Christmas cheer with more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Crowds enjoy a performance by the Yavapai College Women’s Chorale in Realty Executives of Northern Arizona during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Crowds enjoy a performance by the Yavapai College Women’s Chorale in Realty Executives of Northern Arizona during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Road One South with a crowd enjoying their music during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli begins the opening ceremony starting off the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
The Prescott High School Chamber Singers performing on Gurley St., for the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: