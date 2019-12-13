Acker Night 2019 photos & videos

The Prescott High School Chamber Singers performing on Gurley St., for the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

AZ Territory Band performs in Frannie’s during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Heart & Cheer performs in the Lone Spur Café during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Larry Reineck performs in Raskin’s Jewelers during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

One of the tip bags for donations to the J. S. Acker Music Park Association with The Music Machine on Gurley St. during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. All the money from donations go toward music programs for the Prescott, Humboldt and Chino Valley Unified School Districts and youth scholarships for music lessons, instruments and local youth performing arts programs. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Prescott High School Marching Band members with a tip bag for donations to the J. S. Acker Music Park Association during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. All the money from donations go toward music programs for the Prescott, Humboldt and Chino Valley Unified School Districts and youth scholarships for music lessons, instruments and local youth performing arts programs. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Cool Water Band in Black Arrow during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase united downtown Prescott in Christmas cheer with more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Santa and Mrs. Claus on Gurley Street during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Belly dancers from Why Not Bellydance & Friends in the Holiday Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Belly dancers from Why Not Bellydance & Friends in the Holiday Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Belly dancers from Why Not Bellydance & Friends in the Holiday Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Performers from One Stage Family Theatre/Lessons by Lexe in the lot by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The Prescott Ukulele Guild’s Sand Fleas in the Prescott Chamber of Commerce during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

A ballet dancer performs during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase united downtown Prescott in Christmas cheer with more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

A ballet dancer performs during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Dancers from The Dance Studio perform in the Country Bank Courtyard during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

A view of Road 1 South and the crowd in front of them in Country Bank during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The crowd in front of the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance was in the theater with Yavapai College Adult Contemporary Jazz on the second floor and La Tierra School and the Park Avenue Theatre Show Choir on the third floor. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase united downtown Prescott in Christmas cheer with more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Crowds enjoy a performance by the Yavapai College Women’s Chorale in Realty Executives of Northern Arizona during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Crowds enjoy a performance by the Yavapai College Women’s Chorale in Realty Executives of Northern Arizona during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Road One South with a crowd enjoying their music during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli begins the opening ceremony starting off the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott where more than 500 performers in more than 130 locations entertained Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)