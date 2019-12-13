$300 reward offered for information on Camp Verde vehicle burglary spree
The Camp Verde Marshall’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving several vehicle burglaries.
On Nov. 21, between midnight and 5 a.m., seven vehicles were burglarized in the Verde Lakes area of Camp Verde.
The vehicles were parked along Cactus Blossom Lane, Tumbleweed Dr., Maple Dr. and Palo Verde Dr.
Items stolen included credit cards, power tools, chainsaws, a woman’s purse, cash, and a child’s social security card. There was an estimated $2,000 loss to the victims in this case.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot man wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He was possibly accompanied by another person driving a light-colored vehicle, most likely a 2009-2013 Kia Soul.
Anyone who provides information about the theft that leads to an arrest is eligible for a $300 reward. To earn the reward, one must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are kept anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
