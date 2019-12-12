Wyoming deputies lasso deer that fell through iced-over pond
Two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies channeled their inner cowboy and lassoed a deer flailing in a frigid pond after it fell through thin ice, authorities said Wednesday.
Sublette County sheriff’s Deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a deer had fallen into a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel in southwestern Wyoming.
Because the ice was too thin to walk on, they lassoed the deer and and pulled it to shore. They left the deer on a nearby driveway where it could warm up, and it was gone a few hours later, sheriff’s officials said.
Peterson stood at one end of the pond with a lasso and drove the deer toward Hays at the other end, Sgt. Travis Bingham said.
Peterson’s body camera captured video of Hays as he swung the lasso around his head before looping it easily around the deer.
The deputies carry ropes with them to herd cows that block roadways in the county, Bingham said. Hays, in particular, is a skilled cowboy, he said.
“It was the right people in the right place at the right time,” Bingham said.
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: