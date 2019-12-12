When pigs flee: Pet potbellied Biscuit escapes family trip
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 11:55 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A little piggy named Biscuit is headed home.
Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, found a 6-week-old potbellied pig behind an area restaurant on Sunday, The News & Observer reports. Earlier that day, he escaped from his family, who was vacationing in the area from North Carolina, police said in a statement.
A photo of a sand-speckled Biscuit shows him post-rescue and tucked into the arm of one of his saviors. Officers are working to unite him with his family, police said.
