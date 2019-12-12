Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man who has been missing from Cordes Lakes as of 9 a.m. Dec. 12, according to a report released by the office on Thursday afternoon.
Frank Dean Bishop is described as an 80-year-old white male with short gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-nine-inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue coat and a blue jacket with suspenders. He was driving a red Chevy Tahoe with the Arizona license plate CRA3431.
Bishop has early onset Alzheimer’s, COPD and no teeth. He was also last seen with a small, blonde long-haired Chihuahua.
Anyone with any information about Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260, or call 911.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
