Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man who has been missing from Cordes Lakes as of 9 a.m. Dec. 12, according to a report released by the office on Thursday afternoon.

Frank Dean Bishop is described as an 80-year-old white male with short gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-nine-inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue coat and a blue jacket with suspenders. He was driving a red Chevy Tahoe with the Arizona license plate CRA3431.

Bishop has early onset Alzheimer’s, COPD and no teeth. He was also last seen with a small, blonde long-haired Chihuahua.

Anyone with any information about Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260, or call 911.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.