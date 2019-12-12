Saturday, Dec. 14 Holiday Events: Cookie crawls, Santa 5K, Yule Fest, shopping and ballet

This Saturday, Dec. 14 is filled with plenty of activities for all, in fact, there is so much to do I put together a list of holiday events you might enjoy.

Christmas Indian Art Market - Authentic art will be on display and available for purchase from Native artists at Smoki Museum Pueblo Building, 147 N. Arizona Ave. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit smokimuseum.org.

Disney's Frozen Jr., the musical - A story of true love between sisters Princess Anna and Queen Elsa of Arendelle. Showtime is at 2 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.

Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights - Over 500,000 lights, 12 themed rooms, a large Department 56 Christmas village and a model railroad display at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Blvd., Suite 302 from 12 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit enchantedchristmasaz.com.

Ladies Guild Annual Cookie Walk - Homemade cookies, crafts and the guild’s “heavenly fudge” will be for sale at All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 928-443-5323.

Launch Pad Christmas City Santa Run - Registration begins at at 7:30 a.m. at Brownlow Trailhead, 1300 Commerce Dr. in Prescott. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. and the Rudolph Run begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 928-227-0758 or visit thelaunchpadteencenter.org.

Mountain Oak School's "Winter Faire" - Local artisans, homemade soup and bread, make-and-take crafts, puppet shows, face painting, storytime with Smokey the Bear and more at Mountain Oak School, 455 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Prescott United Methodist Church's Annual Christmas Cookie Walk - Homemade cookies, candies and mini breads will be for sale at Prescott United Methodist Church, Esther Hall, 505 W. Gurley St. from 2 to 5 p.m. Fore more information, visit their Facebook page or call 928-778-1950.

Valley of Lights - A drive-through experience of beautiful holiday light displays including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and the Western Village. Located east of Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St. Donations are encouraged and collected at the end of the display. For more information, visit pvchamber.org.

Wildlights and Animal Sights - The park will be lit up with festive holiday decorations and spectacular displays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott. For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.

YMCA Youth Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" - A cast of approximately 35 young dancers from the YMCA Youth Ballet will delight the audience with their 40-minute rendition of the different characters in the ballet at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit pvlib.net.

Youth Art Workshop: Cowboy Boot Wreaths - Youth can register to make a hand painted miniature cowboy boot ornament cradled in a lariat and all gussied up with a nice red, velvet bow at Phippen Museum, 4701 AZ-89 in Prescott at 10 a.m. For more information and to register, call 928-778-1385.

Yule Fest - Enjoy listening to a 45-voice choir, hand bells, full chamber orchestra and congregation at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Dr. in Prescott from 3 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 928-445-4348.

Monica Brabant is the Digital Media Content Coordinator for Western News&Info, Inc., the parent company of the Daily Courier.