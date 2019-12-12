OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pro Picks: Titans host Texans in battle for AFC South lead
NFL

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) celebrates with inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of a game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Ben Margot/AP)

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) celebrates with inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of a game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Ben Margot/AP)

BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 12:06 a.m.

Remember the Titans? You’d better do so.

The Tennessee Titans suddenly look like world beaters. Or, at least, a solid choice to win the AFC South.

They have won four straight and six of seven to climb into a tie for the division lead with the Texans. Houston comes off a monumental crash after its superb victory against New England.

Since switching from Marcus Mariota — where will he be quarterbacking next year — to Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee has averaged 31.4 points a game, second most in the NFL in that span. The Titans also have 27 touchdowns over the past seven games after getting 11 through the first six games.

‘”It’s been good to be able to put ourselves in a position now to focus and concentrate on the Houston Texans,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

Houston seemed primed to take the division before that debacle against Denver. Now it faces its top threat in the AFC South twice in the final three weeks.

“We’re all in this together, but it all starts with me,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “Look, we’re an 8-5 football team coming off a (big win) and we got beat soundly by the Broncos, and we’ve got to come in here and go back to work. We’ve got important games left. There’s a lot of football left to be played.”

Tennessee, No. 12 in the AP Pro32, is playing better than No. 11 Houston, which is a 3-point underdog.

TITANS, 22-16

No. 10 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2) at No. 15 Dallas

Buying Rams big time. Selling America’s team, big time.

BEST BET and UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 26-21

No. 16 Philadelphia (minus 5½) at No. 29 (tie) Washington

Eagles don’t deserve it, but will take NFC East lead.

EAGLES, 17-13

No. 9 Buffalo (plus 1 1-2) at No. 13 Pittsburgh

Don’t have enough guts to make this the Upset Special.

BILLS, 16-15

No. 18 Indianapolis (plus 9) at No. 3 New Orleans (Monday night)

Colts too banged up to hang in with ticked-off Saints.

SAINTS, 30-16

No. 24 New York Jets (plus 14 1-2) at No. 1 Baltimore (Thursday night)

When will NFL learn not to put Jets in prime time? Still, spread is too high.

RAVENS, 26-14

No. 14 Chicago (plus 4 1-2) at No. 6 Green Bay

Bears are coming on. Trip to Lambeau stops that progress

PACKERS, 20-15

No. 8 New England (minus 9½) at No. 32 Cincinnati

We were wrong about Patriots last week. Not here.

PATRIOTS, 26-8

No. 4 (tie) Seattle (minus 6) at No. 23 Carolina

Seahawks had their stinker last week, Panthers are majoring in them.

SEAHAWKS, 27-16

No. 21 Denver (plus 11) at No. 4 (tie) Kansas City

Chiefs have outside shot at No. 2 playoff seed and bye.

CHIEFS, 32-23

No. 27 Miami (plus 3) at No. 31 New York Giants

Dolphins should have won at Meadowlands last week, will win this Sunday.

DOLPHINS, 23-17

No. 25 Atlanta (plus 11) at No. 2 San Francisco

Niners feeling like champs after that win in the Big Easy.

49ERS, 33-20

No. 8 Minnesota (minus 3) at No. 22 Los Angeles Chargers

Vikings on verge of playoffs, won’t flop in this one.

VIKINGS, 28-20

No. 17 Tampa Bay (minus 3½ ) at No. 29 (tie) Detroit

Bucs have major decision ahead on Jameis Winston, who helps his case here.

BUCCANEERS, 35-25

No. 28 Jacksonville (plus 6 1-2) at No. 20 Oakland

Raiders will depart Black Hole with convincing victory.

RAIDERS, 31-19

No. 19 Cleveland (minus 2½) at No. 26 Arizona

Can’t trust Cleveland, which could stumble here.

BROWNS, 21-20

2019 RECORD

Last Week: 7-7-2 against spread, 7-9 straight up.

Season Totals: 110-93-4 against spread, 123-82-1 straight up.

Best Bet: 11-3 against spread, 12-2 straight up.

Upset special: 7-7 against spread, 7-7 straight up.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NFL Pro Picks: Packers, Browns waning; Raiders, Patriots tough
Week 3 Picks: Jaguars could enter AFC South race with win over Titans
Pro Picks: Key AFC South matchup Thursday night — Colts at Texans
Pro Picks: Winners in KC, now Texans, Colts battle for top of AFC South
NFL Week 5 Picks: No deflating the focus when Patriots meet Colts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries