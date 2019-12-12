OFFERS
Prescott celebrates 5th anniversary of Willow Creek Dog Park

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 11:41 p.m.

Jon Navarro gets his dog Brody to jump from tire to tire during the opening of the Sirens and Hydrants, Prescott Willow Creek Dog Park December 10, 2014. (Courier file)

Five years after the December 2014 opening of Prescott’s “Dream Dog Park,” the Prescott City Council celebrated the popular firefighter-themed park this week.

Linda Nichols, the 2013 winner of Beneful’s half-million-dollar dog park makeover, appeared at the council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to commemorate the fifth anniversary and to recognize the donor of the land.

Nichol’s entry focused on the tragic loss of 19 of Prescott’s Granite Mountain Hotshots in June 2013. “The park is based on and dedicated to the firefighters,” she told the council.

At the time of Nichol’s entry, the city was leasing land for its Willow Creek Road-area dog park from Arizona Public Service (APS), Nichols said. Showing before-and-after photos, she noted that the previous park consisted mainly of a fenced-in dirt area.

The Beneful dog food brand offered a makeover, but in order to qualify for the “Dream Dog Park” contest, the land needed to be owned by the city, Nichols said.

APS ultimately donated the land to the city to help make the project happen. But, Nichols said, the donation was never properly recognized.

The newly made-over dog park — complete with a replicated antique fire truck, ramadas and turf — was unveiled to the public to much fanfare in 2014. Hundreds of dogs and owners were on hand for the event, along with about 20 representatives from Beneful.

“However, in all the excitement, we overlooked one thing,” Nichols told the council, referring to APS’s land donation. “Had not this one thing occurred, there would not be a Willow Creek Dog Park located in Prescott.”

Since the opening five years ago, the park has consistently been a draw for owners and their dogs.

Kelly Tolbert with the city’s Recreation Services Department reported that the park gets about 450,000 visitors a year, making it one of the most popular parks in Prescott.

To help improve the park, Tolbert said, a Willow Creek Dog Park Sponsorship Program featuring commemorative bricks and stepping stones is underway.

Proceeds from the sponsorships will go toward a number of park improvements, such as: new state-of-the-art agility equipment; shade structures scattered among common areas; and working water features.

More information about the program is available on the city’s website at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/recreation-events/programs-special-events/programs/dog-park-sponsorship/.

