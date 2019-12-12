Now Showing: Dec. 13-19, 2019

(NEW) JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito. PG-13 – fantasy, action

(NEW) BLACK CHRISTMAS - Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by a stalker. But

the killer is about to discover that this generation's women aren't willing to become hapless victims as they fight back. Stars Imogen Poots, Lily Donoghue, Aleyse Shannon, Britany O’Grady, Caleb Eberhardt, Simon Mead, Cary Elwes. PG-13 – mystery, slasher

(NEW) RICHARD Jewell - American security guard, Richard Jewell, heroically saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is unjustly vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. Stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, John Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Paul Walter Hauser. R - drama

Also showing:

PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE - A young woman travels to the animated world of Playmobil to find her missing younger brother, Charlie. In order to bring him back home, she must embark on a thrilling adventure. Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, Daniel Radcliffe. G – fantasy, adventure

KNIVES OUT - A detective and a trooper travel to a lush estate to interview the quirky relatives of a patriarch who died during his 85th birthday

celebration. Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer. PG-13 – drama, thriller

QUEEN & SLIM - Slim and Queen's first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim takes the officer's gun and shoots him in self-defence. Now labelled cop killers in the media, Slim and Queen feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. When a video of the incident goes viral, the unwitting outlaws soon become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people all across the country. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore. R – drama, thriller

21 BRIDGES - After uncovering a massive conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two young cop killers. As the night unfolds, he soon becomes unsure of who to pursue -- and who's in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, authorities decide to take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan's 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J. K. Simmons. R – Drama/Mystery

FROZEN 2 - Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends,

Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. PG – drama, fantasy

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - A journalist's life is enriched by friendship when he takes on an assignment profiling Fred Rogers. Based on the real-life friendship between journalist Tom Junod and television star Fred Rogers. Stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. PG – drama

FORD V FERRARI - American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Caitriona Balfe, John Bernthal, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon. PG-13 – drama, sport.

THE GOOD LIAR - Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her life and home to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. Stars Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jim Carter R – drama, thriller

MIDWAY - US soldiers and pilots change the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. The US and Imperial Japanese naval forces fought for four days. Stars Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas and Mandy Moore. PG-13 - Drama/Action