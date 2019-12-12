NARTA graduates 37 officers for 11 Ariz. police agencies
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 10:17 p.m.
For its 47th class, the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA) graduated 37 officers for 11 Arizona law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The ceremony took place at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott.
Six of the officers were hired by the Prescott Police Department, one was hired by the Prescott Valley Police Department, two were hired by the Chino Valley Police Department and 15 were hired by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The remainder will be working for other agencies in the state.
Photo Gallery
Photo gallery: NARTA graduates 37 new police officers
Most Read
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: