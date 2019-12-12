NARTA graduates 37 officers for 11 Ariz. police agencies

For its 47th class, the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA) graduated 37 officers for 11 Arizona law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The ceremony took place at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott.

Six of the officers were hired by the Prescott Police Department, one was hired by the Prescott Valley Police Department, two were hired by the Chino Valley Police Department and 15 were hired by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The remainder will be working for other agencies in the state.