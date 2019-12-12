How local youth are managed after school threats

Time and time again, the world is reminded that anyone is capable of inflicting harm on others.

Youth are no exception, and rarely does a week go by these days without a shooting occurring on a school campus somewhere in the U.S., as indicated in a recent CNN report.

Though Yavapai County has seen few such events in recent decades, threats of violence are regularly made within local school settings.

Some of these threats are impulsive and carry no real intent, but any that are reported to school staff are considered legitimate until proven otherwise, said Tim Carter, Yavapai County school superintendent.

“If it is deemed to be any kind of a serious threat — and virtually they all are — they are investigated,” Carter said. “And once we believe there may be a crime involved, we do involve law enforcement.”

When contacted, police conduct their own investigation to determine if any laws have been broken and what the likelihood is of the threat actually being carried out. This might be checking a student’s belongings and home to see if there is access to any weapons/explosives, or any additional evidence suggesting premeditation.

If sufficient evidence is found through witnesses or otherwise, then an arrest is made and the student is referred to the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Office.

Since April 2019 (when reference data began to be collected by Juvenile Probation), 27 kids in Yavapai County have been referred in this manner for charges involving interfering with an educational institution, making a terroristic threat, and/or threatening/intimidating.

Those referrals came from the following agencies:

• Camp Verde Marshal’s Office – 3

• Chino Valley Police Department – 2

• Cottonwood Police Department – 2

• Prescott Police Department – 7

• Prescott Valley Police Department – 8

• Verde Valley law enforcement – 1

• Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office – 4

Once referred, it is then up to the juvenile court on whether to pursue the charges and/or detain the young person.



Of the 27 kids referred since April, 11 were detained.

Gay Lockling, the director of juvenile court services in Yavapai County, said they do their best not to keep kids locked up.



“The goal here is rehabilitation of these kids,” Lockling said. “We’re doing everything that we can through a number of specialized programs to keep them out of detention and get them back to their families.”

However, there are a number of offenses in which detention is mandatory at least until an investigation can be completed.

“School threats is one of those,” said Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Officer Kacey Smith. “It’s just in the best interest of the community to get more information.”

A kid who has made a terroristic threat at a school toward a student, teacher or the school itself is also required to undergo a psychological evaluation before any decisions can be made regarding release.

“They will not be released until we have that psychological in hand,” Lockling said.

This usually takes about three weeks, Smith said. If the evaluation indicates the kid is of sound mind, then they might start planning to place the student in probation and get him or her back home.



If the youth is found to have suicidal or even homicidal tendencies, then the court may instead seek to place the child in some form of inpatient treatment.

Finding an appropriate treatment center can sometimes take months and commonly requires sending the student to a facility in Phoenix or even another state.

“Sometimes we send kids to Las Vegas if we can’t find residential placement in the state,” Lockling said.

In the case of a student being able to return home, then the next steps are making sure the youth will be receiving some sort of treatment or counseling once they leave detention and then getting permission from the court to search the child’s home for any safety concerns.

“I’m wanting to know what weapons are accessible within the home; who in the home has a criminal record already; who has substance use in the home; things like that,” Smith said. “We’re trying to gather all that information to know what environment that kid is returning to and what is going to be within reach for them.”

The child is then placed on some level of probation, which commonly involves attaching a GPS (global positioning system) tracker on his or her ankle.

“We do a lot of GPS here at juvenile detention because, again, we don’t want to keep them detained,” Lockling said.

On the school end of things, Carter said the determination of whether or not to suspend or expel a student for making a school threat is usually left up to the district’s or charter school’s governing board and typically involves a judicial review process by those board members.

“Or, what they’ll likely do is hire an independent hearing officer that will come in and develop a finding of facts and a recommendation to the board on what the consequences should be,” Carter said.

Smith has seen this variation in school discipline first hand with the kids she is assigned to by Juvenile Probation.

“They’re often expelled, but not always,” she said. “We’ve had some long-term suspensions and we’ve had some kids who have only had a few days suspension.”

In her experience, a student’s ability to return to the school where the threat was made and work through the issues that caused the student to make the threat in the first place is sometimes the best means of preventing such behavior from continuing.

“Even for these kids who are making these really scary threats, inclusion and treatment are going to be the most effective tools,” she said. “Exclusion and isolation from society are going to work against us, because if you have friends and activities that are meaningful to you, you’re going to try to preserve those.”