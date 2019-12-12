Grand Canyon among designs for new Arizona 'welcome' signs
PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon is among six iconic Arizona landscapes that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state.
Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the state Department of Transportation Wednesday unveiled designs for new “Welcome to Arizona” signs that will replace nearly 3-decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states.
According to Ducey’s office, other landscapes that will appear on the the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River, the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“These signs showcase Arizona’s unmatched natural beauty,” Ducey said. “There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our state than with the natural splendor that is
Arizona.”
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- School bus with 7 children crashes into power pole, closes westbound portion of Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
- Police seek help finding suspects in Lynx Lake area burglaries
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: