OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 13
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon among designs for new Arizona 'welcome' signs

Gov. Doug Ducey unveils on Wednesday one of the six new 16-by-16 foot signs that will adorn freeways leading into the state. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Gov. Doug Ducey unveils on Wednesday one of the six new 16-by-16 foot signs that will adorn freeways leading into the state. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 10:14 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon is among six iconic Arizona landscapes that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state.

Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the state Department of Transportation Wednesday unveiled designs for new “Welcome to Arizona” signs that will replace nearly 3-decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states.

According to Ducey’s office, other landscapes that will appear on the the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River, the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“These signs showcase Arizona’s unmatched natural beauty,” Ducey said. “There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our state than with the natural splendor that is

Arizona.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona highway signs will honor Grand Canyon anniversary
Grand Canyon National Park to remain open, Arizona Governor says
Access to parks in US Southwest a mixed bag during shutdown
Ducey says White House call on Syrian refugees falls short
Arizona Gov. Ducey cheered for welcoming refugees

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries