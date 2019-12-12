Friday Catchall: ‘What have you done,’ this year?

The Friday Catchall:

• ACTIONS – I felt a bit melancholy on Sunday, Dec. 8, when the radio DJ reminded me of the anniversary of John Lennon’s death.

In 1980, it certainly was one of those where-were-you-when moments; I remember being with my brother when we heard the news about this famous Beatles’ murder.

This week, Alan Webber — who writes to me often — sent an email asking “What have you done?” Portions of it follow:

“In the immortal words of John Lennon, ‘So, this is Christmas, And what have you done? Another year over, A new one just begun.’

“This time of the year the song is heard frequently on the radio, amongst other Christmas carols. … Ironically, Lennon didn’t write this tune as a holiday carol … instead, it was to be a protest song against America’s participation in (Vietnam) … Furthermore, the melody of the song was not Lennon’s to claim. It can be traced to an old ballad about a British race horse by the name of Skewball. A folk song, it was ‘Americanized’ by Southern slaves in the early 1800s, changing the name to Stewball. It has nothing to do with Christmas.”

Still, “now that you have been enlightened in useless Christmas song trivia, Lennon asked a question in the song, ‘What have you done?’ I mean, besides watch Democrats create new reasons to overturn the 2016 election?”

Webber echoes my sentiments, asking have your accomplished any of the goals you set out to do at the beginning of the year? How’s your bucket list looking?

Isn’t it funny how life gets in the way of doing what you want? Man plans, God laughs.

“The point is, perhaps Lennon was being a little tough on us, or was just too absorbed in protesting the war … from an apartment in New York. As the Christmas season rapidly overcomes us, we all should remember life is a journey, not a destination. We already have a pretty good idea of what the destination holds for us. Might as well enjoy ourselves in the short while we are here.”

Please remember there are people who might need our help with their journey, and right now is a great time to think about them, Webber wrote. Also, let’s not overlook those red Salvation Army buckets and the angels standing out there in the cold tending them, wishing us Good Cheer.

• ROBO – Attorney General Mark Brnovich has announced a $600,000 consent judgment against a Sun City vacuum sales business and its owners — for robo calls.

I mention this only because it seems the robo-folks have renewed their push of late; I am receiving one to three calls daily telling me about my credit card or extended warranty problems. (I have neither, go figure.)

“I have zero tolerance for illegal telemarketing calls, which are incredibly annoying and frustrating,” Brnovich said. “Businesses should see this settlement as proof that if you violate Arizona’s telemarketing and consumer protection laws, the Attorney General’s Office will vigorously pursue you.”

I wish for more. I wonder when the federal legislation will kick in.

• KUDOS – I received word this week from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University that the 2019 ERAU Wings Out West Airshow has won “Best Small Civilian Airshow” at the International Council of Air Shows in Las Vegas.

That truly is quite an honor for ERAU and Prescott. Congratulations to Jerry Kidrick, director of the airshow, and everyone who helped.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): A not-to-miss event is tonight’s, Dec. 13, Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott! The opening ceremony is at 5 p.m., with literally hundreds of musicians beginning at 5:30 p.m. Stroll the downtown, go into the shops and pubs; I bet you’ll hear only a fraction of them — but it is worth it.

Enjoy.

