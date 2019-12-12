OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fraud suspect arrested at Cottonwood Walmart, police seek second suspect
Male suspect caught on video

Aubre Alvey (Cottonwood Police Department)

Aubre Alvey (Cottonwood Police Department)

Originally Published: December 12, 2019 9:39 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Police were called to the Cottonwood Walmart Monday morning, resulting in the arrest of a woman, and police are seeking a male suspect allegedly involved in the same incident.

According a to a Cottonwood police report, officers were called to the Walmart about 11 a.m. Monday for a reported fraud in progress. Police were told that a male subject took electronic equipment off the shelf and met up with a female in another part of the store and handed it over to her.

She, in turn, allegedly presented a receipt and the electronic equipment in an attempt to “return” the item, according to the report.

Both of the suspects left the store prior to law enforcement’s arrival, police were told. An officer located Aubre Alvey, 24, running away, south of the Walmart, near Rio Mesa Trail.

Alvey was detained and later arrested for fraudulent schemes and artifices, which is a felony, and misdemeanor trespassing. Alvey had previously been ordered to not return to the Cottonwood Walmart.

Alvey also had an active felony probation violation warrant. She was transported to the Yavapai County Detention Center and booked on those charges.

The male suspect allegedly involved was not located by the officer. However, the suspect was recognized and identified on the surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending for that suspect.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Couple arrested on charges of felony shoplifting
Police say man, woman spent at least $1,100 in counterfeit cash
Police: Man, woman spent at least $1,100 in counterfeit cash - Had $1,040 more unused
Police arrest three suspects in $3,000 Walmart fraud
Oklahoma felon arrested at Walmart after alleged assault

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries