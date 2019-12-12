Feature Home: Universal Homes at Granville in Prescott Valley

GRANVILLE by Universal Homes in Prescott Valley is Northern Arizona’s most successful new home community. The GRANVILLE community enjoys over 2,200 home owners moving in over the last 18 years.

The community has 2 community centers with fitness centers, meeting rooms, swimming pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickle ball courts. In addition, the community offers a dog park and boat/RV storage lot, hiking and biking trails, open space/park areas and homeowner’s participation in a variety of clubs and organizations furthering their interests. You will also find the Granville Elementary School within the confines of the master plan as well as the Findlay Toyota Center, Town Hall and major shopping areas within 2 miles of the community.

Universal Homes offers a choice of 24 different single level floor plans and the convenience of viewing 15 furnished model homes. Home sizes range from 1,222 sq. ft . to 3,066 sq. ft . Base pricing runs between $230,900 to $429,400. For very affordable lot premiums, a buyer may select homesites that have views, are culdesacs or oversize lots. GRANVILLE by Universal Homes is unmatched in offering buyers all the features of the community at an aff ordable monthly home owner

association fee of $49.50.

For additional information, please call the GRANVILLE office/model center at 928-759-3330 or visit us at universalhomesaz.com.

Shown With Optional Front Landscaping & some upgrades

$415,900 Base Price

Information office and models are located at 5420 N. Dolan Court, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

New Home sales at GRANVILLE are handled by Robert E. Lockman, Inc

