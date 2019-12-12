OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cole mine: Gerrit, Yankees strike record $324M, 9-year deal
MLB

In this Oct. 14, 2019, photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole talks to the media at Yankee Stadium in New York, on an off day during the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees. (Kathy Willens/AP, file)

In this Oct. 14, 2019, photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole talks to the media at Yankee Stadium in New York, on an off day during the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees. (Kathy Willens/AP, file)

RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 12:02 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — Gerrit Cole quickly ended Stephen Strasburg’s tenure as baseball’s highest-paid pitcher.

Cole agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Cole’s deal established marks for pitchers in total dollars, topping the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized a day earlier to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Its $36 million average is a record for any player, beating the $35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season. Cole gets an even $36 million annually and can opt out after the 2024 season. He also has a full no-trade provision.

After finalizing the agreement for 31-year-old Strasburg, agent Scott Boras predicted he would go even high for Cole, a 29-year-old right-hander.

Cole was baseball’s most dominant pitcher for much of 2019 and helped the Houston Astros come within one win of their second World Series title in three seasons.

“Obviously, when you are talking about a player at the level of Gerrit Cole, in a lot of ways that’s a game-changing type talent,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the day. “This is a guy that’s really hungry, really driven.”

Yankees general manager Cashman visited Cole and wife Amy in California last week, bringing along Boone, new pitching coach Matt Blake and special adviser Andy Pettitte.

After helping Houston beat the Yankees in a six-game AL Championship Series, Cole joins a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ or Domingo Germán, who may be suspended at the season’s start under baseball’s domestic violence policy.

In other moves on the second day of the winter meetings:

— Shortstop Didi Gregorius is joining manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia, agreeing with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, had not been announced.

— San Francisco acquired infielder Zack Cozart and infield prospect Will Wilson from the Angels for a player to be named or cash, taking on Cozart’s salary of nearly $12.7 million next year.

— Right-hander Kevin Gausman agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract with the Giants, eight days after Cincinnati allowed him to become a free agent.

— Outfielder Adam Jones and the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract.

— Minnesota Twins finalized a $20 million, two-year contract with suspended pitcher Michael Pineda and a $4.25 million, one-year deal with catcher Alex Avila.

— Washington retained two more players from its championship team, finalizing a $10 million, two-year contract with catcher Yan Gomes and a $6.25 million, one-year contract with infielder Howie Kendrick, who provided key hits in the postseason.

— The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from Texas for minor league outfielder Steele Walker.

— Houston manager AJ Hinch said he couldn’t publicly answer questions about Major League Baseball’s investigation into allegations by former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers that Houston used electronics to steal signs in 2017.

Before finalizing Cole’s deal, Boras held his usual metaphor-laden winter meetings news conference and said this offseason’s uptick in the free agent market was a response to the fourth straight season of decreased major league attendance.

“I think a lot of clubs have seen the result of taking an academic approach in a competitive environment, and that has resulted in declines in attendance and lack of interest and unfulfilled expectations,” he said. “Therefore, I believe they’re returning more to a traditional approach, where they’re going to go out and supplement their teams with known and veteran talent.”

Even before the meetings, he negotiated a $64 million, four-year contract for infielder Mike Moustakas and Cincinnati. Boras also represents star third baseman Anthony Rendon, another of Washington’s World Series champions who became a free agent,

“Major league teams sometimes are like birds,” Boras said. “Some hummingbirds will buzz around and move through the process. There’s probably sparrows who have a big desire to get something big that they can’t quite carry the weight of it. Lately, there’s a lot of owls, where they’re kind of wise and mostly work at night in what they do, very thoughtful. Certainly we have a lot more hawks this year than the past, and probably the biggest concern is you don’t want to be an ostrich and lay the biggest egg.”

He went on to say “the Mets right now, they’re maybe a bird of a different feather.”

New York general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was amused.

“Yeah, we’re more polar bears and squirrels,” he said, referencing the nicknames for Mets All-Stars Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Strasburg, Nationals reach record $245M, 7-year deal
Cole, Rendon among 131 free agents on market
Strasburg, Nationals reach record $245M, 7-year deal
All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with D-backs
Acing it: Success of Nats, Astros puts attention on starters

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries